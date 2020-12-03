County elections officials recertified the presidential election results on Thursday evening following a machine recount of the more than 54,500 presidential votes cast by Carroll residents.
President-elect Joe Biden lost two votes during the machine recount, county spokesperson Ashley Hulsey said on Thursday. He initially had 16,238 votes last month following a hand recount of the ballots, according to data from the secretary of state’s office, but now has 16,236.
But President Donald Trump still carried Carroll County with 68.76% of the ballots cast, or 37,476 votes.
The machine recount — part of a statewide recount requested by the Trump campaign — was the second statewide recount performed by election workers across Georgia since the Nov. 3 election.
Election workers had already counted these ballots manually in mid-November because both presidential candidates had a margin of less than 0.5% in the state. Biden won the state with approximately 12,000 votes over Trump, a margin of 0.3%.
Because both presidential candidates were within 0.5% in Georgia after Election Day, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced a review of the more than five million presidential ballots cast statewide would occur.
There was no change in Carroll’s numbers following the hand recount last month, Hulsey told the Times-Georgian then.
Since the hand recount resulted in both candidates still being within 0.5%, Trump’s campaign was entitled to requesting a second recount. Raffensperger initially certified election results on Nov. 20, and Trump requested the latest recount the day after.
Raffensperger’s office set a deadline of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday for counties to complete this latest recount. The office had said the latest effort was not expected to impact the outcome of the presidential race in the Peach State.
Biden is the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia since Bill Clinton defeated George H.W. Bush in 1992.
“As many of us have said, we wish that our guy would have won the election,” Raffensperger told reporters on Wednesday. “But it doesn’t look like our guy has won the election.”
Raffensperger, who has said he is a Trump supporter, also said several investigations in Georgia have uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud. He added that U.S. Attorney General William Barr said this week that the U.S. Justice Department did not find any widespread voting fraud in the presidential election.
Trump initially had a 14,000-vote deficit following Election Day to the former vice president. But because some counties found missing ballots on memory cards that had not been uploaded, Biden’s lead decreased some to about 12,000 votes.
Meanwhile, residents who want to vote in the upcoming U.S. Senate and Public Service Commission runoffs on Jan. 5 have through Monday to register. The three-week early voting period will begin a week later on Dec. 14.
There are two U.S. Senate seats up for grabs this year, which is unusual in state politics. Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff is challenging incumbent U.S. Sen. David Perdue in one race. U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is facing the top Democratic challenger, the Rev. Raphael Warnock, in the other Senate race.
Georgia’s twin U.S. Senate races are bringing national attention to the state, including visits from national political leaders such as Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
These runoffs will determine the fate of the U.S. Senate because the outcomes will determine which party has the majority within the chamber. If both Democratic candidates win in the runoffs, that will deny Republicans their majority, keeping the party with 50 seats.
The Republicans currently have 50 seats in the U.S. Senate while the Democrats have 48, according to Ap. If both Democratic candidates win in the runoffs, the Senate will be split 50-50 between both parties. Any tie vote would be broken by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Residents who want to vote by mail can request an absentee ballot at www.ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov. Those who requested to vote absentee for the entire election cycle ahead of the June primary do not need to make a request for an absentee ballot.
The Georgia Recorder contributed reporting for this article.
