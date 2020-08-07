A Carroll County Prison inmate was charged with escape Wednesday after walking away from his work detail in Temple.
It was the second time in a year that a prisoner has escaped during work detail in Carroll County.
Two-time offender David Pokrywa, 43, was repainting Fire Station 16 with fellow inmates in Temple when authorities say he walked away around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. He was located 15 minutes later by a civilian who saw him near the Dollar General on Rockmart Road. Pokrywa returned on his own to his detail, but had been missing without permission, so officers detained Pokrywa and transported him to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for booking, according to Ashley Hulsey, public information officer of the sheriff’s office.
Pokrywa is currently serving time for three counts of burglary that occurred in Wayne County in 2012, and one count of aggravated assault, which occurred in Wayne County in 2016. He previously served one year in prison for a DUI and reckless driving offense in Towns County, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections offender database. During his first imprisonment, he was indicted for taking part in a riot, according to a North Georgia News article on July 30, 2014.
As of Thursday afternoon, Pokrywa is being held in a high-security level prison and awaits further notice from the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles to determine any changes to his sentence, according to Hulsey.
Last year in July, a similar incident occurred, which resulted in a two-month-long manhunt for Tommy Morton, also an inmate of the Carroll County Prison. He was found 200 miles south of the county in Broxton, Georgia.
Authorities say inmates who participate in work details have to go through an extensive screening process before they are allowed to serve. During work details, a guard can have up to 12 inmates with them at a time.
