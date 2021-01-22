Carrollton officials have used SPLOST revenues to pay for a variety of projects in the last year and a half, ranging from renovations at the Neva Lomason Memorial Library to street maintenance.
To build those projects without the one-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, county property owners would have seen their tax rates jump considerably.
In recent months, county and city leaders have been putting together their lists of projects they would like to see completed in the future — if Carroll voters approve a renewal of the sales tax during a referendum on March 16. The stakes are high because, without voter approval, the extra tax revenues will come to a halt.
It is estimated that the continuation of the six-year SPLOST will generate an estimated $119 million for Carroll and its cities, County Communications Director Ashley Hulsey said. She added it would take an estimated 36.78 mills of property tax, or 6.13 mills annually, to equal that amount of funding if county voters decide not to renew the SPLOST.
The penny tax, which is levied on just about everything purchased within Carroll County, is divided among its cities according to a formula based on their population. It pays for building new parks and recreation facilities as well as other special projects designated by the county and her cities.
Carroll County has had a SPLOST since 1987, and because the tax expires every six years, the sixth iteration of the tax expires at the end of March. It will be up to voters to renew the SPLOST just as they have during previous referendums.
SPLOST dollars can only be spent on specified capital projects, and each municipality in the county has a “wish list” of such projects. For example, Carrollton officials would like to build a new fire station on Central Road to replace the current Fire Station 23.
Carrollton and county officials have put their SPLOST revenues toward renovations at facilities such as the Neva Lomason Memorial Library, the Carroll County Ag Center, and the Lakeshore Recreation Center.
This revenue has also been used for a variety of other projects, such as GreenBelt spurs, road repairs and public safety vehicle purchases.
Carrollton Finance Director Jim Triplett told the Times-Georgian on Friday that the city collected $22.4 million in SPLOST revenue between May 2015 and December 2020.
He added the city has about $500,000 left, and he anticipates collecting $26 million over the next six years if the SPLOST is continued.
In the last 18 months, Triplett said more than $1.8 million in SPLOST dollars have been spent on sidewalk and road repairs. Nearly $640,000 has been spent on maintaining the Carrollton Center for the Arts downtown and more than $783,500 has been spent building new GreenBelt spurs.
The city was also able to purchase a new ladder truck for the Carrollton Fire Department and construct a new evidence room for the police department using SPLOST revenue, he added.
Without SPLOST revenue, Triplett said the city’s current millage rate — the rate property owners pay in taxes — would need to go up about four to five mills on an annual basis, depending on the number of projects that could be completed in a calendar year. In August, the city adopted a millage rate of 4.489, which means the property tax rate would at least double.
“Many miles of street repairs and resurfacing, as well as sidewalk construction and drainage, stormwater repair and construction have been performed utilizing SPLOST dollars,” Triplett said. “Without SPLOST funding, none of these projects would have been possible.”
In November, the city’s Lakeshore Pool complex received almost $200,000 in upgrades, and the renovations could generate millions in economic benefit to the community through swim meets.
Work was completed when the facility was closed from early spring until the pool reopened in early September. The total cost of the project was $177,898, according to city officials, and the work done by city employees saved more than $70,000.
“The renovations to the Lakeshore Natatorium made during the spring and early summer had a profound effect on the appearance of the pool area,” Parks Director Kent Johnston said when the renovations were completed. “Visitors are now greeted with a nicely painted structure and pools with new liners and amenities that should serve us well for years to come.”
Meanwhile, the county had an estimated $59.8 million in revenue in the 2013 SPLOST fund, and multiple projects have been paid for since the collection began.
These projects range from roads and sidewalks to economic development and facilities, according to a December press release from the county.
Hulsey said the county also used this funding to pave roads, purchase public safety equipment and vehicles and make upgrades to build a splash pad at Little Tallapoosa Park. Last year, the county completed renovations to the Carroll County Ag Center using SPLOST dollars.
The county was also able to build a $4.2 million gymnastics facility using SPLOST funds in 2019 for the Carroll County Recreation Department. It seats up to 275 spectators and replaced the previous recreational facility that was built in 2006 for basketball and volleyball, Carroll County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan said when the facility was completed.
