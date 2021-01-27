Carroll County commissioners are expected to decide next week whether to renew a rental agreement with the state for the Department of Driver Services building.
The agreement was brought up during the Jan. 5 commission meeting but tabled to the February meeting after one commissioner voiced concerns about the county’s obligation to make repairs to the facility. The issue was also briefly discussed during Thursday’s work session.
The State Properties Commission rents space in the Alms House building at 512 Old Newnan Road to operate the Driver Services office. The office is where residents go to apply for or renew their drivers’ license.
Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan said, without this service in Carroll, residents would have to go to another county to get their licenses. She said that residents who come to the county to get or renew their license might also take the time to enjoy the restaurants and amenities offered nearby.
Under terms of the agreement, the state would rent the 6,400-square-foot building for $10 a year from July 1 to June 30, 2022. The county commission will then decide whether to extend the rental for eight years. But a clause in the agreement that requires that the county provide upkeep for the building, and this concerned District 5 Commissioner Ernie Reynolds.
Noting that while having the Driver Services office in the county is convenient for residents, Reynolds questioned language in the agreement that says “During the term, the landlord shall be responsible for servicing, replacing, and maintaining in good repair, except for repairs necessitated by the willful misconduct of the tenant.”
“I can’t imagine there would be any willful misconduct of the tenant, unless they leave a pot on the stove and it burns down. Repairs then are basically the county’s responsibility. What I see from this, being new to it, from a financial perspective is we’re providing the building, but then we’re providing all the repairs to it basically for free to the state,” said Reynolds
Reynolds wanted to know if the county could charge a higher rate to the state. But County Attorney Stacey Blackmon said this is a common practice in other counties.
“It just kind of rubs me the wrong way that we’re taking the county taxpayers’ money and paying it out so the state can have its facility and provide a service,” Reynolds said during Thursday’s work session meeting. “It seems like the state is taking advantage of us in a lot of ways.”
He added he contacted the state auditor’s office and found that the state has 59 lease agreements in other counties. In 42 of these counties, such as Coweta, Bartow, Floyd and Polk, he said the state “only pays a nominal fee to their respective local government.”
He said Troup County owns its DDS building and provides the building to the state without a rental charge. Over in Paulding County, the county owns the land where the DDS facility is located but the building is owned by the state department.
District 4 Commissioner Steve Fuller said during Thursday’s work session that he sits on the opposite side from Reynolds. He added he sees the facility “as a gift to the citizens” so they do not have to travel to other counties to get their driver’s licenses.
“If we had to rent a building for $6,000 a month, we would really be paying dearly for it,” Fuller said.
The Alms House was an institution that existed in the county in the early 20th century to provide for those who were too poor to be cared for any other way. The Driver Services office has been there several years, having originally been located at the State Patrol post in Villa Rica.
When the Driver Services Department separated from the Georgia State Patrol building in 2004, county clerk Susan Mabry told the commission that Haralson County was competitive in wanting the department to relocate there.
“We were very lucky back in 2004 when (then) Chairman Robert Barr was able to negotiate Driver Services staying here in Carroll County,” Morgan told the commissioners on Jan. 5. “The fact was that the county almost lost it.”
