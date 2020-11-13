Carroll elections officials and volunteers began recounting the more than 54,000 votes cast by residents in the presidential race on Thursday, but the county’s elections supervisor said the effort will not have much impact on the results.
Greg Rigby, who oversees elections in Carroll County, told the Times-Georgian on Friday that he believes the ballots will be counted the same way they were previously counted by machines.
“I have full faith that the machines counted the ballots just as well as us,” he said. “The difference should be minimal.”
President Donald Trump carried Carroll County with 68.76% of the votes cast after the results were certified on Tuesday afternoon.
Before the county’s results were certified, documents from the county’s elections office said there were 54,447 votes cast in the presidential election. But a week later, that number increased to 54,505 ballots after the results were certified, a gain of 58 votes. Trump’s total ballot count increased 32 votes to 37,476 while President-elect Joe Biden gained 26 votes to finish with 16,238 ballots.
Statewide, however, the vote remained close and no winner has been declared. But on Friday, major news organizations made the call that Biden was projected to win Georgia. He will presumably capture the state’s 16 electoral votes, but he squeaked by Trump with 14,164 more votes and a margin of 0.3%. Both ABC and NBC news now report that Biden has 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232; 270 votes are needed to carry the Electoral College.
Biden is the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the Peach State since 1992. However, his projected win does not affect the ongoing statewide recount.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced on Wednesday that a hand recount of all state votes in the presidential race would launch this week.
“With the margin being so close, it will require a full, by hand recount in each county,” Raffensperger said on Wednesday morning during a news conference at the state Capitol building. “This will help build confidence. It will be an audit, a recount, and a recanvass all at once. It will be a heavy lift, but we will work with our counties to get this done before our state certification.”
Teams of elections officials and volunteers in the state’s 159 counties have since been meticulously counting each ballot one by one.
On Friday morning, there were seven teams of two workers at the Carroll County elections office reviewing the 54,505 ballots that had been cast between Oct. 12, when early voting began, until Election Day, Nov. 3.
“We got about 5,000 ballots done (Thursday),” Rigby said on Friday morning. “We’re at somewhere around 11,000 right now. We do have observers that are taking shifts, and as far as I know, we are here until we stop.”
He said the recount process would take workers through Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday. The county’s final election results are due by Wednesday at midnight.
He added that while this will be an additional cost to the county, he was unsure what the price tag will be and it remained unclear as of press time what the recount will cost county taxpayers.
There could be another recount after this, but it would be done by machines, Rigby said. If Biden and Trump are still within 0.5% of each other when all the votes have been reviewed, state law says a second recount can be requested by either candidate.
Pat Rhudy, chair of the Carroll County Democrats, observed the recount on Friday morning with another Carrollton resident, Barbara Green. Rhudy called the process “impressive” and said the elections office kept the counting organized, but she added the recount may not make much difference overall.
“It was sort of interesting that the secretary of state would audit the machines and do this at the same time,” she said. “I’m interested in the way it’s going to turn out.”
Joyce Bates, another recount observer from the Republican party, watched on the other side of the building as each worker counted the stacks of ballots on their desks.
A representative from the Trump campaign in Georgia was also present at the county elections office, but he declined to comment on the recount.
“I’m a Trump supporter,” Bates said, “and I just want to make sure we have a fair election,” she said. “I see that it is in teams, and one person is counting (the ballots) and then they are switched and counted again. I can see that there would not be a problem as long as the team is independent.”
She said she wanted accuracy to be a part of the recount and added she wants to avoid instances of voter fraud.
She added she would like to see some election reform, such as trimming the three-week early voting period to one week and not allowing residents from other states to move in and register to vote before the upcoming runoff races in January.
“I think residency matters, in that right now, anyone can come into the state and register to vote in the runoff,” she said. “I just don’t agree with allowing anybody voting in the runoff that did not vote in the election.”
On Friday, Raffensperger issued a warning that moving to the state for the purpose of voting is illegal under state law. Raffensperger was responding to rumors that some may move to the state to influence the two runoffs scheduled Jan. 5 for both of Georgia’s seats in the U.S. Senate. It is widely thought that the winners of those two races will control the ideological balance of power in the upper chamber.
Once the elections office gets done with the presidential recount, staff will then have to turn their attention to the runoff races.
In addition to the Senate races, there will also be a runoff for state public service commissioner. Residents have until Dec. 7 to register to vote in these races, and the early voting period will begin in one month, Dec. 14.
