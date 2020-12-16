County development authority has $4.4 million in total assets

The Carroll County Development Authority had $4.4 million in total assets at the end of the 2020 fiscal year after donating land to the state for a new West Georgia Technical College campus in Carrollton.
The college is planning a new campus in Carroll County to replace its current 52-year-old facility, and which the school says will provide additional space and expand instructional offerings.
The $49.4 million campus will be located on about 40 acres in the Buffalo Creek Technology Park near the west end of the Hwy. 166 Bypass in Carrollton.
During the 2020 fiscal year, the county development authority donated approximately 72 acres at the Buffalo Creek Technology Park to the state for the new campus.
The campus will fill the left side of the Technology Park and is scheduled to open in 2022. The campus buildings will be 146,697 square feet, including a main building, a large single-story technical education building, and a smaller building to house maintenance.
The development authority unanimously approved the audit during their meeting on Tuesday after a report by Rushton and Company’s audit manager, Julie George.
As of June 30, the authority’s capital assets totaled $2.2 million, but the transfer of land was reflected as a disposal of land and land development costs within the report, George said.
The authority had $2 million in expenses, which she said involved the technical college land donation. But the authority ended the fiscal year with $2.2 million in cash, she added.
“With the transfer of land to the technical college, that does show up in expenses, housing and development expenses of $2 million, so the reason that is so high this year is, of course, we removed the cost of the portion of land attributed to the West Georgia Technical College,” she told the panel.
The development authority heard the results of an audit by Rushton and Company during their monthly meeting on Wednesday morning. This is an unmodified and clean opinion by the company as of June 30, George told the panel during their meeting.
“WGTC [West Georgia Technical College] plays a key role in workforce education and preparation in Carroll County,” the report said. “In addition, the authority anticipates increased marketability for the remaining sites due to their close proximity to the new campus.”
The audit report also includes a note on risk management dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in January when the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the coronavirus.
“The coronavirus outbreak and government responses are creating a disruption in global supply chains and adversely impacting many industries,” the report said. “The outbreak could have a continued material adverse impact on economic and market conditions and trigger a period of global economic slowdown. The rapid development and fluidity of this situation precludes any prediction as to the ultimate material adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak.”
The pandemic presents uncertainty and risks to the county’s development authority, the report said, but George did not say specifically what challenges the panel may face in the future.
George added this report is included within the county’s full audit report, which she said has been completed and delivered to county officials. She told the development authority she does not know when the full audit will be presented to the Board of Commissioners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.