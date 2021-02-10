A new county government building is back on commissioners' list of priorities if voters decide next month to continue the one-cent SPLOST. Less than six weeks remain until voters decide whether to renew the SPLOST in a March 16 referendum.
District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance held the first of two town hall meetings on Tuesday at the Fairfield Recreation Center. The second meeting will be held tonight at the Villa Rica Public Library, 869 Dallas Highway, and can be viewed online on Chance’s Facebook page, facebook.com/clint.chance.7.
Chance laid out some of his priorities for the revenue if the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax is renewed. Among them was constructing an administration building for residents and the county’s multiple departments, ranging from finance to elections. The purpose of the administration building is to place all county departments under one roof.
Chance told residents at Fairfield Plantation that a new administration building for county government was something that appeared on the last SPLOST referendum in 2013. But problems with the judicial center derailed the construction of a new facility.
Carroll residents currently visit the historic courthouse on Newnan Street for a variety of reasons, such as attending county commission meetings, speaking with the county commission chairman, or visiting the finance department. A separate building on College Street contains the county’s elections department, tax commissioner’s office and the county tag office. The county’s Public Works department is on the other side of town on Horsley Mill Road.
The county expects to collect an estimated $119 million in SPLOST revenue over the next six years if the sales tax is renewed, County Communications Director Ashley Hulsey said. The revenue is divided by Carroll County and its cities, and the county expects to capture $74 million.
The county has earmarked $24 million for administrative and judicial facilities as well as any equipment to go in these buildings. Chance said that $5 million could be used to build out the currently vacant fifth floor of the judicial center with new offices for the county's court system.
With that revenue, the county can either renovate an existing building, construct a new facility on land already owned by the county, or buy land and construct a new building. Chance said Tuesday these discussions are “still fluid."
He added that one of the main reasons the commissioners halted their discussions about a new administration building was because of leaks in the new $32 million judicial center that was finished in 2012. Those leaks – which were first discovered in April 2014 and continued through Hurricane Irma in late 2017 – triggered a lawsuit that was filed in January 2018 by the county.
That lawsuit was settled for $4.15 million in December 2019, and repairs to the courthouse are still underway and on schedule to finish at the end of April – if there are no weather delays, Hulsey told the Times-Georgian Wednesday.
“I’m not here to throw anyone under the bus; that went on before me, but there were a lot of things that went on,” Chance said. “You plan, you put things down and you try to do the best that you can along the way.”
Chance said it has been a priority of the current county commission to build the new administration building. The building was on the SPLOST 2013 ballot as item No. 12, which read “acquiring, constructing, and equipping a county administration building and parking lot associated there within.”
“There are funds that are still earmarked, several million dollars that had been sitting there for quite some time,” Chance said.
