Carroll County commissioners were split Tuesday on accepting a $104,000 grant from an out-of-state nonprofit for election costs, but did so despite concerns by two commissioners over the source of the money.
Carroll County elections officials received the grant in December from the Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL). The money is intended to help with any costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic during the general election in November and the Jan. 5 twin U.S. Senate runoffs.
The grant could be used for a variety of purposes, such as providing personal protective equipment (PPE) to poll workers and elections office staff or sanitizing polling places.
This is the second time this organization gave money to Carroll County in the last six months for elections. In October, the organization gave the elections office a $66,776 grant for costs related to the pandemic. At that time, the county commission approved the funding unanimously.
But during a commission meeting on Tuesday, District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance made a motion to deny the grant because he wanted to “uphold the integrity and impartiality of the elections process.”
Chance added the county already accepted Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to provide election office staff and poll workers with PPE. He said that money came from the state and federal governments.
“The reason I am making a motion to deny has nothing to do with our elections department,” Chance said. “Since we accepted the first grant, there were a lot of things that happened from a polarization point in the news media and from a nationwide perspective with the November election.”
However, Chairman Michelle Morgan, District 1 Commissioner Montrell McClendon, District 4 Commissioner Steve Fuller and District 6 Commissioner George Chambers voted to accept the grant. Chance, District 5 Commissioner Ernest Reynolds and District 3 Commissioner Tommy Lee voted to deny the funds.
During the commission’s Jan. 28 work session, Chance said he is uncomfortable with accepting the money, and he noted that the nonprofit is backed by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. Reynolds agreed with Chance because, he said, he had “assumed” the funds were coming from the state or federal government when he approved the first grant in October.
Reynolds said on Tuesday that he is not denying the funding to “take money away from the elections office” and that he wants to be impartial. Lee added if the money was for the county’s parks or recreation department, he would not deny the funds.
Other counties in Georgia, such as Douglas, Cobb and Fulton, also received funding from the Center for Tech and Civic Life. For example, a report in the Douglas County Sentinel said the nonprofit gave $1.7 million to that county’s elections office.
Chance told the commissioners on Tuesday the nonprofit is backed by Facebook and that the social media platform has “censored countless individuals.” He added Google also funded the organization and said the search engine company removed access to the social media app Parler for millions of Americans from its Google Play Store.
“My point is not to say there is something wrong with this entity and what they are trying to do, nor to say there’s anything wrong their actions,” Chance said. “But if you look where their money is coming from, it can give the notion of impropriety. That’s what I’m trying to stay away from.”
