County commissioners are using nearly $800,000 in coronavirus relief funding to pay for various projects and employee salaries in various departments.
The county is planning to use $795,500 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to pay for salaries and projects in various departments, ranging from the Information Technology (IT) office to the Ag Center and Animal Shelter.
This money will be added to the $469,500 already budgeted by these departments in the general fund, increasing the total to $1.26 million. The budget amendment was unanimously approved by the commission on Tuesday night.
“This is a budget amendment for FY 2021, so these are items that we have discussed for things that we want to spend on in this current budget year,” County Comptroller Alecia Searcy said at the BOC meeting on Tuesday night. “This is revenue that we received through the CARES Act to help with some of the COVID items.”
A full list of these funds and how they will be used can be found within the budget advertisement, which is posted on the Dec. 1 Board of Commissioners meeting agenda on the county’s website.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Congress passed the CARES Act and it was signed into law on March 27.
The CARES Act provides financial assistance to state and local governments through the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund. The U.S. Treasury has made payments from this fund to states and eligible local governments.
Under the act, the funds can only be used to cover expenses that are necessary expenditures because of the coronavirus and were not accounted for in a local government’s budget that had been approved as of March 30.
If the government’s expenses occurred during March 1 and Dec. 30, the CARES Act funding can cover those costs, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury website.
Eligible expenditures under the Coronavirus Relief Fund include regular payroll and benefits costs for employees, equipment to enable teleworking for workers to comply with social distancing guidelines, and any increased health care costs associated with the pandemic.
The county’s IT department is expected to receive an additional $360,000 for computer equipment as well as the director’s salary, health insurance and social security benefits. The animal shelter has been allocated $16,500 for surgery equipment purchases and a vehicle.
The parks department has been allocated $51,000 for renovating facilities at John Tanner Park, including $30,000 for the demolition of the ranger cabin on the lower lake of the park to make way for new campsites. An additional $21,000 would be used for electrical upgrades.
The Carroll County Ag Center is also expecting $140,000 for facility renovations, and these funds will be split to include $70,000 for electrical replacement and $70,000 for acoustical improvements.
Meanwhile, $40,000 is being reserved for Coroner Keith Hancock’s department for a vehicle replacement.
Since the pandemic began earlier this year, the county has used $3.86 million in CARES Act funding for payroll expenses for public safety employees, according to data from the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget. This data includes how much each city and county across the state has spent their CARES Act dollars and can be found on the planning office’s website.
Carrollton officials have also spent $1.42 million in CARES Act funding on payroll salaries for public safety employees, according to this data.
Villa Rica officials have spent $840,599 on the city’s public safety employees. Temple has also spent $250,000 and Bowdon city officials have spent $109,930 on public safety salaries.
Whitesburg officials have used $31,985 for payroll expenses for public safety employees, and Mt. Zion leaders have used $102,398 for the city’s public safety officials.
Any funds that are not used by the county government by Dec. 30 must be returned to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, according to a Frequently Asked Questions document on the Treasury’s website.
