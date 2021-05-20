Council for Aging successfully brings back Spring Fling

The Council for Aging successfully hosted a Spring Fling event Thursday morning at the Carroll County Recreation Gym, the first event it has hosted since February 2020.
More than 100 senior citizens were in attendance, all coming from different parts of the Carroll County area — and even some from Alabama.
Sandra Morris, Chair of the Carroll County Schools Board of Education, has been with the Council for Aging group for decades and has helped plan this event each time.
“This year marks 46 years that I have been doing these events,” said Morris. “Now, I am a senior citizen myself.”
Many local businesses helped by sponsoring the event. Some of the sponsors include Walmart, Southwire, Tanner Health System, the Sheriff’s Office, Brookdale (Senior Living Solutions), Kiwanis, Parks and Recreation, Mill Town Music Hall, and the cities of Bremen and Temple. Each of the sponsors helped put the event together in some way, whether it in regards to food, shelter, or music.
During the event, the seniors were accompanied by live performances from George Britt & Band. There was also a special guest performer, Reid Morris, who took the stage with some of his original music.
As soon as the music started, most of the seniors made their way to the dance floor and then just kept dancing.
Maria Lowe, of the Wedowee Line-dancers from Randolph County, Alabama, was one of those.
“This event is really nice,” said Lowe. “I am new to the group, but I am really enjoying myself. It feels great dancing with the girls.”
One couple, Johnny and Gaylene Deason, from Roanoke, Alabama, also said that they had an amazing time at the event.
“This is our first time at this event, but we have been to other events in the Villa Rica area as well as Carrollton,” said Gaylene.
“This is the first time we have been out in 15 months. We could dance all night, which is why we are so happy with things opening back up now where we can do this more.”
