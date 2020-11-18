An article in Tuesday's edition on Bowdon High School graduate Hunter Flanagan winning Overall Artist of the Year from the Georgia Country Awards misidentified the organization's founder as Dan Gacntry. His name is Dan Seals. The Times-Georgian regrets the error.
