An article published in the weekend edition on a no-confidence vote taken by the UWG faculty senate incorrectly stated that Dr. N. Jane McCandles was the author of a self-styled “indictment” of Dr. Brendan B. Kelly. McCandles, however, did not author the document and only put forward the motion for the vote. Those who authored the document remain anonymous. The Times-Georgian regrets the error.
