The Velcro Pygmies and Love Is War will perform this Saturday in a benefit concert for the Villa Rica Police Department.
The “Get Invested” concert is raising money to offset the expense of tactical bulletproof vests for the police department. These vests would be used in potential active shooter situations and at the concert, there will be a variety of police equipment for attendees to have their photographs taken with.
The concert, held in conjunction with The STIX Billiards & Sports Bar costs $10 per person, and is a family friendly event. All of the proceeds will go towards the tactical bulletproof vests. The vests are a heavier version of standard police issue and are intended for use in active-shooter cases.
STIX will have a cash bar with a variety of alcoholic and non alcoholic beverages, as well as an Octoberfest style cookout.
The event will be 5-10 p.m. at The Mill Amphitheatre. Love is War will begin its performance at 7 p.m. with The Velcro Pygmies following at 8 p.m.
The Velcro Pygmies is an 80s rock cover band and Love is War is an acoustic band that plays songs from a multitude of decades and genres.
