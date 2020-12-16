Special to the Times-Georgian
The Community Foundation of West Georgia has issued its final grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund for a total of $264,306 issued to 31 local nonprofit organizations in Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties since the fund was established in April.
The nonprofit organizations receiving the grants are serving thousands of local people in need in a variety of ways.
“The COVID-19 crisis created a sudden and increased demand for various needs in our community, including food assistance, housing and mental health,” said Kim Jones, president of the Community Foundation. “While the COVID Fund is now closed, we want to thank the generous donors who allowed the Foundation to fund immediate grants using our due-diligence to local nonprofits and to help them meet the needs for so many in west Georgia.”
The total grants issued and the needs they met included:
Food — $105,710
Shelter — $114,300
Medical — $10,296
Financial — $20,000
Personal protection equipment/other — $14,000.
The organizations that have received grants are:
Bowdon Area United Christian Ministries, Bremen Food and Clothing Bank, Carroll County Emergency Shelter, Carroll Sav-A-Life/Pregnancy Resource Center, Carroll Tomorrow, Community Christian Council of Haralson County, Giving Kitchen, Grow Haralson, Hands of Creation, Heard County Community Partnership, HEARTS of Cleburne County, Hope for the Journey, Impact International, KidsPeace, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Manna House, One Body Many Members, Open Hands, PASS, Rapha Clinic of West Georgia, St. Margaret’s Community Outreach, St. Vincent de Paul, The Blake House, The Salvation Army, THS Shelter, Waypoint Ranch, West Georgia Council on Aging, West Georgia Technical College Foundation and Whitesburg Area Christian Ministries.
