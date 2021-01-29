Two county commissioners raised concerns this week about accepting a grant from an out-of-state civic organization to cover election costs for the twin Jan. 5 Senate runoffs.
However, neither official expressed concerns in accepting nearly $67,000 in funds from the same organization earlier in 2020.
On Thursday, the Carroll County Board of Commissioners discussed whether to accept a $103,956 grant received from the Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonprofit backed by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.
But as the commission was discussing the grant, Commissioners Clint Chance and Ernest Reynolds said they are concerned about accepting money that did not come from the state or federal governments.
This is the second time in the past six months this organization awarded funding to the Carroll County elections office. In October, the county elections office was awarded a $66,776 grant to help make the Nov. 3 general election less of a health risk due to the pandemic.
That grant was unanimously approved by the commission during its Oct. 6 meeting, and the funding was used to provide ballot drop boxes and personal protective equipment for staff and poll workers.
Chance said he did not know how he could tell his constituents that their county leaders accepted money that did not come from either the state or federal governments. He added that, while it is “hard to turn down $100,000” in grant money, he did not feel comfortable accepting the grant.
“I got to looking at the information on their website and some of the institutions that donate money and so forth,” Chance said. “While I didn’t see anything in what we are accepting as red liners or fine print, it does concern me that as a nation and a state, we all had concerns about the election. It was a very polarizing year for elections.”
He added there is legislation being proposed this year at the state level that would prevent outside sources from giving election funds to local governments. He was referring to House Bill 62, which was introduced on Jan. 12 in the Georgia House of Representatives by Rep. Joseph Gullett (R-Dallas).
“I think it’s always important that we look at outside money,” Chance said. “When it comes to the impartiality from the courts and impartiality from the elections office, it does concern me about us accepting money from an institution out of Chicago. I’m not saying there’s an impropriety about it, but I’m concerned about the notion of that and think we should stay clear of that.”
Reynolds made the motion to approve the $66,000 grant in October. On Thursday, he said he had “assumed” this funding was coming from the federal or state government. He added he did not want to get caught in the “blame game” if the county accepted the grant money and the Center for Tech and Civic Life was discovered to be a partisan group in the future.
The Center for Tech and Civic Life also gave nearly $1.7 million to Douglas County, according to a report in the Douglas County Sentinel. Zuckerberg and Chan donated $400 million to the nonprofit, which gave Douglas County a grant of $1,662,490. Part of that funding was used by Douglas election officials for a bus to ease long lines and serve as a pop-up component during early and regular voting for the Nov. 3 election.
Several other neighboring counties, including Cobb, Paulding and Fulton, all received grants from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, according to the Douglas County Sentinel.
“It’s just a precaution,” Reynolds said. “It might be a little risky from an appearance standpoint and possibly a blame standpoint down the road.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.