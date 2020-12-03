Haralson County commissioners on Tuesday approved a tangible sign of gratitude for employees with bonuses of $1,000 for full-time and $500 for permanent part-time employees.
With 225 full-time employees and 25 permanent part-time, the bonuses will cost the county about $255,000.
The proposed bonuses had been $500 for full-time employees and $250 for part-time. Commissioner Adam Budde, who was serving his last scheduled meeting as commissioner, suggested bumping up the raises from $1,000 in light of the difficulties faced in 2020.
“They have just really hung in there and worked through COVID, and I know COVID has really stressed a lot of folks and cost them,” Budde said. “It ain’t like we can’t afford it. And I’d like to see it go out just as soon as you can get it out.”
Just before the discussion of the bonuses, County Chairman Ronnie Ridley had pointed out that the county had more than $7 million in the bank, nearly $3 million more than it did the the year before at the same time.
Commissioner Jamie Brown said she supported a bonus for the employees, but she was uncomfortable with the cost.
“I think all of us have to be conscious that at some point our economy is probably going to change,” Brown said, adding a plea to employees, “There may be a time when the members of this board cannot give a raise, cannot give a bonus. So I would hope that each and every county employee would be very conscious of that, in that when times were good we’ve done the very best we can to be good stewards of money. We’ve given raises, we’re going to give a bonus.”
But she added that if the full-time employee bonuses were doubled, she also thought the part-time employee bonuses should be as well.
She asked Ridley what his feelings were about the higher bonuses.
Ridley said he had been prepared for $500 and $250 bonuses.
“That’s a quarter of a million dollars,” he said, looking at the total cost of the bumped up raises.
Budde suggested using any money left over from the up-to 3% merit raises department heads had awarded in October to cover the extra bonuses. The commissioners had budgeted about $110,000 for the merit raises of which about half was awarded, Ridley said. The leftover $50,000 is less than half of the extra cost.
Budde, Ridley and Brown — Commissioner David Tarpley was ill and did not attend the meeting — unanimously approved the bonuses.
The bonus should go out to employees the week of Dec. 17, said County Clerk Alison Palmer.
In other business commissioners:
• accepted a petition from Daniel McBrayer that an audit be performed on the special purpose local option sales tax money that the county, through the Haralson County Development Authority, awarded to iWispr to build towers in the rural areas of the county to provide internet service. He said he attempted to bring the petition to the Authority members during one of their meetings, but they would not let him speak during the meeting.
• approved donating $500 to the city of Buchanan for a fireworks display on New Year’s Eve. The county had in the past donated the same amount to the annual Possum Drop in Tallapoosa, but that event was cancelled this year in light of the pandemic.
• approved including the Juvenile Judge in the county retirement plan. In a previous work session, the commissioners heard that Judge Murphy had paid into the plan for years, but had not been included in the plan.
• heard a request from Ann Crim, executive director of Keep Haralson Beautiful, that the organization be added to the county budget. She said that in writing grant applications, it is important for Keep Haralson Beautiful to show that it is supported by the local community in that way.
• approved the annual application for the county public transit. Typically federal sources pay half the cost of the program, but in 2022, it will pay 100%, Ridley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.