Commissioners appoint new members to Zoning Board

Haralson County commissioners on Tuesday appointed two new members to the Planning and Zoning Board — just as the panel is expected to review a controversial landfill.
The commissioners unanimously filled one seat left vacant by Phillip Goldin, who moved out of the county, with Jeff Dewberry. Dewberry has engineering and property surveying experience, he said. He said after the meeting that he wanted to serve on the board because he is concerned with protecting residential properties from encroachment by industrial properties.
Pamela Henderson was appointed to the second seat previously held by Jim Carden, by a vote of 4-1. Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley voted against Henderson.
Commissioner Brad Vines made both nominations.
The commissioners had run an advertisement asking for applicants for the seats. Dewberry and Henderson were among the applicants. Carden had also sent a letter requesting to be reappointed.
Before the vote, Shirley Neumann, a resident concerned about the landfill expected to be proposed for the county, made a plea to the commissioners to reappoint Carden.
“Right now I think, we need someone who knows our ordinances,” she told the commissioners before they took nominations. “Right now is a time we need experience on the zoning board.”
But although Ridley nominated Carden, he received no support from the rest of the board.
After the meeting, Neumann said she was disappointed.
“This is not a political position. They are finding the ordinances and following the ordinances,” Neumann said. “In my opinion, this was a political decision.”
Dewberry will serve the remainder of Goldin’s term through June 5, 2021 and Henderson will serve through June 30, 2024.
Also during the meeting, Ridley said that he had turned down a request to meet with representatives of Solid Solutions and their attorney in a closed meeting.
“They had wanted to meet with each commissioner one-on-one with their attorney and our attorney,” Ridley said, adding that as for himself, “I told them I wasn’t interested. They would have to follow the protocol of anybody else who was making an application for a permit for rezoning.”
In other business the commissioners:
• Approved reducing the speed limit on Steadman Road at West Haralson Elementary School to 35 mph and adding signs with temporary flashing lights on them to warn drivers of the change.
• Held an executive session to discuss personnel but took no action after the closed session.
• Heard from residents that they would like an opportunity to vote on any application for a landfill. Assistant county attorney Avery Jackson answered that at this time the legal protocol is for the Planning and Zoning Board to review the application and make a recommendation to the Commission. The commissioners make the final vote for zoning.
