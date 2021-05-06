County commissioners on Tuesday authorized a $40 million bond and approved $1.48 million for a new wall panel system for the county jail during their regular monthly meeting.
The general obligation bond is to provide a jump-start for projects Carroll County leaders wish to fund through the recent extension of the county’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. The bond will be repaid through revenues collected from the tax, which applies one cent to every dollar spent on retail sales in the county.
The wall panel project that the commissioners approved would be installed on three levels of the Carroll County Jail. Chief Deputy Brad Robinson and Capt. Shane Taylor of the Sheriff’s Office explained to the commissioners that the special panels were needed to enhance the safety of both inmates and jail personnel.
As much as $200,000 has been spent annually in recent years to cover medical and hospital expenses that resulted from accidental falls and incidents at the facility, they said.
Also, the commissioners gave the go-ahead to accept bids for roof and HVAC renovations to the Magistrate Court Building, purchasing an asphalt spreader for the Department of Public Works, and electrical work at the Agricultural Center.
Looking ahead to the county’s Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget that will go into effect on July 1, the commission has scheduled a public hearing on Thursday, May 27, at 10 a.m. on the third floor of the old Carroll County Courthouse. The proposed budget totals $59,067,566 and represents a 6% increase over the current fiscal year budget that ends June 30.
During the zoning session portion of Tuesday’s meeting, the following requests were approved:
Permits for Conditional Use of Property
- 2228 Banning Road — secondary dwelling (Michael T. Bailey)
- 555 Tumlin Lake Road — special events facility (Sabrina Estes)
- 3227 E. Highway 5 — telecommunications cell tower (Property Owners: John and Nan Stephens/Applicant: Verizon Wireless)
- 2229 S. Van Wert Road — secondary dwelling (Richard and Stephanie Lowen)
Rezoning Requests
- 161 Old Camp Church Road — agricultural to residential for a single-family residence (Owner/Applicant: Scott Singleton)
- 21 Lovell Road — agricultural to residential for a single-family residential (Owner: Michale Jones/Applicant: Sebern Construction)
- 2439 S. Highway 27 — commercial to agricultural for single-family residential (Owner: Art Garcia/Applicant: The Purpose Center of West Georgia)
As part of the business session, the Commission approved the following reappointments:
- Community Development Appeals Board — Peggy Irwin (At-Large), Bruce Kirby (District 1), Karen Curtis (District 3), and Patricia Whatley (District 5)
- Planning and Zoning Commission — Donna Lackey (At-Large), Deaidre Wilson (District 1), Kim Hagen (District 3), and new appointments Paul DeMent (District 5) and David Huddleston (District 6).
Also during the meeting, special recognition was given to the Carrollton High School State Championship Debate Team for winning the school’s 11th state title and Denise Bradford for 40 years of service with the Villa Rica-West Georgia Regional Library System.
Additionally, a proclamation was approved to recognize May as Mental Awareness Month.
