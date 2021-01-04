Collins' 'World of Stuff' to open at Center for the Arts

Local artist, Marilyn Collins, brings “My World of Stuff,” an exhibition of her paintings, to the Carrollton Center for the Arts, Jan. 7-Feb. 4.

 Special to the Times-Georgian

Special to the Times-Georgian

Local artist, Marilyn Collins, brings “My World of Stuff,” an exhibition of her paintings, to the Carrollton Center for the Arts, Jan. 7-Feb. 4.

“Everything I have been exposed to throughout my life is in My World of Stuff,” Collins said. “By using illusion, absurdity and distortion, they take on a different appearance. The objects are colorful, fun, quirky, unrecognizable and recognizable — the understood and the not understood.”

A public reception will open the show, Jan. 7, at 5 p.m. The show runs from Jan. 7-Feb. 4 at the Carrollton Center for the Arts, 251 Alabama St.