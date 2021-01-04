Collins' 'World of Stuff' to open at Center for the Arts

Special to the Times-Georgian
Local artist, Marilyn Collins, brings “My World of Stuff,” an exhibition of her paintings, to the Carrollton Center for the Arts, Jan. 7-Feb. 4.
“Everything I have been exposed to throughout my life is in My World of Stuff,” Collins said. “By using illusion, absurdity and distortion, they take on a different appearance. The objects are colorful, fun, quirky, unrecognizable and recognizable — the understood and the not understood.”
A public reception will open the show, Jan. 7, at 5 p.m. The show runs from Jan. 7-Feb. 4 at the Carrollton Center for the Arts, 251 Alabama St.
