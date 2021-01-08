As he returns to the Gold Dome next week, and a new session of the General Assembly, State. Rep. J. Collins has a goal: making changes in the state’s election system.
“I’ve heard from numerous constituents [and] the election has probably been the number one thing I’ve heard from my constituents about,” Collins said on Tuesday.
Collins is returning to the capitol on Jan. 11 after a session that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new session follows a tumultuous election year and the second consecutive election cycle in which Democrats proved competitive against Republicans in statewide races.
Collins represents the 68th House District, that includes Villa Rica and parts of Carroll and Douglas counties. He also sits on the House Governmental Affairs committee, which has power over state election laws.
Even before the 2020 elections, Collins said committee members had already been meeting to discuss issues related to state elections, including polling places that were not set up properly, which led to delays in voting, and under-skilled poll workers.
But following the narrow defeat of Donald Trump, and the reaction to that defeat by national Republicans and Trump himself, attention at the Capitol during the session is likely to focus on the state’s absentee ballot system and the procedures adopted to allow wider use of those mail-in ballots in the middle of a pandemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic began in Georgia on the eve of the 2020 presidential preference primary, which Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger postponed, first until May, and then later to June. At the same time, he authorized the sending of absentee request forms to all Georgia voters, allowing them the opportunity to essentially vote by mail and avoid physical contact with other voters as the virus continued to spread in the state.
Previously, voters had to give a reason to request absentee ballots, such as having to be out of the country on election day. But for several years no excuse has been required to request a mail-in ballot.
The absentee ballot system became the focus of concern after the close presidential election and the state’s twin U.S. Senate races which led to Tuesday’s runoffs. Many Republicans, including Collins, were especially critical of Raffensperger’s move.
“I think that the push out and the request for those mail in ballots was a terrible thing to do,” Collins said. “It caused a lot of chaos within our state.”
Some lawmakers have focused on the no-excuse absentee ballots and the use of dropboxes to facilitate voting.
“I don’t really want to Monday-morning quarterback too much, because I’m not the Secretary of State,” Collins said. “But at the end of the day, I think that people have to do certain things. Even during a pandemic.”
And one of those things, he said, is voting in an election.
“You have to have a reason, an excuse, to vote absentee, and I think we ought to move toward that,” he said. “I’m going to say I’m old fashioned here. You go vote … This country’s been voting on election day for hundreds of years, and it’s worked. And now, you know, for some reason, we seem to just want to get away from that.”
Beyond the issue of absentee ballots, Collins said he and other members of the Governmental Affairs committee want to institute other reforms to the electoral system that would help restore voters’ faith in the integrity of that system — and not just Republican voters’ faith.
“To be quite honest with you, two years ago, half of the populace was very upset and questioning the integrity of the voting process here in Georgia,” Collins said, referring to the narrow defeat of Democrat candidate Stacey Abrams by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.
“Two years later, you have the other half of the populace questioning the integrity of the voting process. So, I look for some ‘election faith-restoration’ legislation as I refer to it, and being on that committee, I will have a lot of input with that.”
One result of what Collins calls the “chaos” resulting from the election year has been what amounts to a civil war among top Republican officials in the state — and from Republican figures outside the state who have been critical of the state’s Republican leadership.
“I think, we’ve come through this election process and we’ve been bruised and beat up and there are a few different directions that I think the party’s being pulled at [and] pushed toward,” Collins said. “But at the end of the day, I think all the Republican candidates that we’ve had have been conservative and forward-thinking.”
While there has been criticism by some Republicans of Georgia’s Republican governor, Collins said that he supports Brian Kemp, who is entering his midterm in office. Collins said that Kemp especially deserves praise for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think the governor has done a remarkable job keeping our state open, protecting lives and livelihoods,” Collins said. “The governor, in my opinion, has done a wonderful job with some of the COVID response and how he’s guided our state when a lot of states were shut down and paralyzed. Our state was able to take a step forward, so I think the governor deserves a lot of praise and accolades for that. I think history will look back and see that.”
But Kemp has faced some criticism, among them sharp words from President Trump, who thought Kemp was too quick to re-open certain types of businesses after they were shut down early in the pandemic. Later, Trump’s criticism of Kemp shifted to new topics, including the governor’s role in administering the Nov. 3 general election.
“We’ve been in a state of politics where it’s been very divisive within our party,” Collins said. “Again, I don’t necessarily want to Monday-morning quarterback the governor; I think, probably looking back, he might do some things a little bit differently.
“But it is politics, and I think that at the end of the day the governor is committed to do what’s right for the people of Georgia.”
While reform of the election system is one priority for Collins, another priority is the state budget. The passage of a state budget is the only job that the Legislature is constitutionally required to do, and — as with the 2020 elections — the COVID pandemic will be in the background.
“You’ve got two very different parts of Georgia,” Collins said. “You’ve got metro Atlanta and you’ve got the rest of the state. And when you get outside of the metro Atlanta area, you have a lot of [the] red, diehard conservative Republican base — up in the north Georgia mountains, out here in west Georgia, down in south Georgia.”
The pandemic has impacted thousands of jobs and businesses, all of which have affected revenue collections, both statewide and in many localities. West Georgia has escaped some of the sales tax problems experienced elsewhere, but other local governments have not.
“The economy has been running strong,” Collins said. “Other places have been hit a little harder … I’m sure it’s going to be a difficult budget year, given some of the revenue lags that we’ve seen.”
That may mean a shift in budget priorities during the new session.
“Two years ago, we were talking about some things, and doing some tax breaks and giving teachers pay raises. The conversation has obviously had to change because you have a list of needs and wants. Those needs have to be met first.”
But Collins said no one should be concerned about the funding of education in the state, and that includes the state’s university system.
While state politics have lately become more focused on ideological lines, Collins indicated that the temperament among lawmakers this year will continue to be collegial and trying to serve their constituents, whom he said share the same goals despite their differences.
“At the end of the day, I think everybody has the same goals and want the same thing; they want better life, good education. They want to make a little more money [and] they want be able to retire when they get to be retirement age.
“So, the devil’s in the details, so to speak. Republicans aren’t always right, and Democrats aren’t always wrong and vice versa. You have to work together and be willing to compromise on some things. That’s what my goal is.”
