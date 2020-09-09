Carroll residents should expect delays for the next 10 days while a section of Clem Lowell Road is being resurfaced.
The $550,000 project started on Tuesday and is being funded by a Local Maintenance Improvement Grant, county spokesperson Ashley Hulsey said. Residents can expect delays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. until Sept. 22, she added.
Hulsey said 5.84 miles of roadway will be resurfaced in sections between State Route 16 and Clem Lowell Road.
This is one of several recent infrastructure projects in recent months around Carroll County. For example, McCurdy Road in Villa Rica was resurfaced this summer using improved line-markings.
Earlier this month, the entrance to the Sandhill Convenience Center in northern Carroll was resurfaced using SPLOST dollars. Other roads such as North Van Wert Road in Villa Rica were also completed as part of the county’s list of improvement projects.
The recommendation to upgrade the quality of road markings this year came from Carroll County Public Works Director Charles Pope, who said the process would make roadways safer since traffic counts continue to rise annually.
Pope said county residents rely on “quality markings” during inclement weather or while driving at night. SPLOST and LMIG dollars have been used to maintaining the county’s roads and providing safety to residents, he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.