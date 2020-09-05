The GFWC Carrollton Civic Woman's Club met by way of video conferencing on Wednesday, August 27, at 11:30.
Sandra Huey, CCWC 2nd Vice President, presented the program “Introduction to the New GFWC Community Service Programs.” Eleanor Hoomes explained that the Arts and Culture CSP encourages members to promote and support art and cultural programs in their clubs and communities.
Jane Garrett, chair of the Civic Engagement and Outreach CSP, reminded the members to undertake actions that will create a better quality of life and foster a sense of community both locally, regionally, nationally and globally.
Laura Miller, chair of the Education and Libraries CSP, explained that CCWC will foster schools, promote libraries, literacy and love of a good book.
Donna Simmers, chair of the Environment CSP, encouraged members to become stewards of the earth by working to preserve the world’s resources, protect wildlife and domesticated animals, live sustainably and beautify our communities and enjoy nature.
Nancy Tunnell, chair of the Health and Wellness CSP, explained to members about the three key components of health and wellness: nutrition, disease prevention and physical and emotional care.
The Community Service Programs have been meeting in small groups during the pandemic to continue the work of the CCWC.
