City School senior works the polls on Election Day

When the assistant manager of the West Carrollton Recreation Center precinct opened the doors on election day, he was surprised to see a line of socially-distanced Carroll County citizens waiting to cast their ballots.
This was the first time he had acted in such a role; in fact, it was his first election. That’s because Assistant Manager Sebastian Mason II is 18 years old, and he’s a high school student.
“It’s really important as a citizen to get out there and vote,” said Mason. “It’s an honor, and I didn’t get the impact of it until this election because it’s such a hot political climate right now.”
Mason, student-body president at Carrollton High School (CHS), was tasked on Nov. 3 with the mundane but very important role of helping people vote on Election Day, and the diligent young man did it with a courteous smile, according to his precinct Manager Linda Houston.
“I thought this would be a great experience [for him] starting with the election,” Houston said, and noted she took Mason under her wing after handpicking him for the job. “A lot of people don’t know what it takes to set up for Election Day. People think you just walk in and greet people, but it entails a lot.”
Mason began the day welcoming voters at the poll pad, where he checked them in, loaded their ballot, and prepared them for the ballot marking device, which is a touch-screen device.
“During that first part of the day, I remember having to move faster than I normally do,” he said, and noted it was stressful at times when there were minor delays caused by people not being registered or being at the wrong precinct. However, the young assistant manager got a handle on situations like that, which allowed the job to flow perfectly for him as the day went on.
After a while, Mason monitored the polls to help patrons insert their ballots to the scanners correctly, and he eventually went back to greeting folks again.
“He [Mason] stayed busy all day,” Houston said. “The people that work with me don’t just do one thing all day. We switch them in and out so they can get a feel for everything that goes on.”
However, the low turnout for in-person voting allowed lines to flow with ease throughout the day, which surprised most voters, according to Mason and Houston.
Before Election Day, there were many concerns about the possibility of political violence due to election disputes at precincts across the country. Mason went on to explain how he behaved to counteract any incidents such as that from occurring.
“The mindset is, believe it or not, to be impartial … You have to create an environment that doesn’t sway to one side or the other,” Mason said. “Working the polls, you can’t really pick a side. That isn’t the time to entertain anybody’s political ideas or even argue with them.”
While Mason ensured an unbiased platform so citizens could exercise their right to vote without conflict, the young man has strong political views of his own that side with former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign unlike most Carroll County voters, where President Donald Trump won the majority of votes.
“I respect the position of the President, but his social policies are not something that I can get behind,” he said. Mason explained the President’s previous remarks about minorities and the fact that he views him as a “rich man’s president” hinders his ability to side with Trump.
Mason registered two months before his 18th birthday to guarantee he could cast a vote alongside millions of other Americans for this presidential election.
Prior to Nov. 3, Mason initially got involved with the Elections Office through the help of Houston, who also works as a substitute teacher at CHS. She thought highly of Mason and felt young people could be more involved in the community by helping the Elections Office.
When she asked Mason if he was interested, he said he jumped at the opportunity because of his fascination for the law and politics.
Mason explained how he connects the dots between the two is because the law requires a certain language to be a lawyer, and the most someone like him can do without that education is to study and be an active, passionate citizen who practices their right to vote.
Outside of the elections office, Mason is a baseball player for the Trojans and was recently crowned the Homecoming King of CHS. During his senior year, he hopes to establish a “Big Brother” organization in Carrollton to provide support to children with bad grades or those who act up in school.
“If you look at these kids, they’re not bad or dumb, but what happens is usually there’s a problem at home. They don’t deserve to go through that alone,” he said. “So instead of seeing them in class acting up and sending them to detention, home, or just neglecting them, I really think that it’s important we step in like a big brother they can look up to.”
Mason also desires to attend Morehouse University after graduating high school to become a lawyer and plans to continue working the polls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.