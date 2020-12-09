A Carrollton City Schools alumni and Carrollton native has received a $1 million grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
Dr. Alex Waters is a ‘98 graduate of Carrollton High School and valedictorian at the high school. The grant will assist her research in biomedical imaging.
Waters had been recognized during her schooling for her educational accomplishments, including winning the state spelling bee as a middle schooler and participating on one of Richard Bracknell’s debate teams that won the state championship.
In her graduating year from CHS, she was selected as one of two Presidential Scholars to represent Georgia in 1998 and visited the White House for a medal ceremony with former President Bill Clinton.
Water’s father and mother, Johnny and Barbra, are still in Carrollton, but after their daughter left the coop in Carrollton, she went on to Harvard and graduated in 2002, having later completed a PhD in biomedical engineering at Washington University in St. Louis.
Since graduation, Waters has been employed at Northwestern University and she is the MRI manager at the Center for Advanced Molecular Imaging at Northwestern. During her employment at Northwestern, she will be working on her new project funded by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
“I’m so excited for this opportunity — not only is it a big step professionally, but the funding from CZI will help expand collaborations between me as an engineer, and biologists and physicians at Northwestern and beyond,” said Waters.
On Dec. 2, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative announced that it had awarded nearly $32 million in grants for biomedical imaging, including the $1 million to Waters’ project.
The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is a philanthropy that focuses on three core focus areas of science, education, and justice and opportunity. The award provides three years of funding for salary and professional development and can be renewed for two more years.
The initiative is a charity established and owned by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan.
The project Water’s is working on intends to develop new imaging protocols and methods, support individual researchers to develop pilot studies, and help create preclinical imaging projects.
Waters said that she will work with imaging scientists from around the world, developing tools that will enable new kinds of research and projects that she said would not have been able to have done otherwise.
“I’ve always been interested in the interface between math/engineering and biology, and this grant provides exactly the support I need to work on bridging that divide,” said Waters.
