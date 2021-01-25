A new 250-foot cell tower is being proposed by AT&T on Highway 113 near Little Tallapoosa Park, the fourth such structure to be presented to the Carroll County Board of Commissioners since late 2019.
Jonathan L. Yates, a developer with Charleston, South Carolina-based Diamond Communications, is working with AT&T in Carrollton to build the tower on 28.83 acres on the Catalyst Church of Carrollton property, 1103 N. Highway 113.
If approved by the county commission on Feb. 2, the tower would be built about two miles south of Little Tallapoosa Park.
But the proposed site is zoned agricultural and will not allow a 250-foot tower, so the developer needs to apply for a conditional use permit. The county’s telecommunications ordinance allows towers up to 150 feet in these districts.
Yates said in a Dec. 17 letter to County Planner Janet Hyde that the tower is “a very important facility for AT&T to improve its coverage and expand wireless capacity for both voice and advanced data in Carroll County.”
In his conditional use permit application, he added the new cell tower would also provide “effective access” to the county’s 911 first responders.
“The citizens of Carroll County will be greatly benefitted by the addition of necessary and essential wireless infrastructure,” said the developer’s application to the Carroll County Department of Community Development. “In addition, the proposed facility will provide effective access to 911 first responders, fire, police and EMS.”
Because the site is currently vacant, the surrounding property values will not be adversely affected, the Carroll County Board of Development said in its staff report.
The ordinance also requires that new structures must be able to accommodate co-location efforts, meaning other carriers such as Verizon Wireless and Charter Communications can put their equipment next to AT&T’s devices. This tower will allow for that, according to the applicant.
On Dec. 3, the Carroll County Board of Appeals approved the applicant’s variance request, Hyde wrote. The Carroll County Board of Commissioners will review the application during its work session Thursday.
The tower is needed to provide coverage along Highway 113 connecting to Abilene that will cover residential areas. If approved, the structure could be built in 60 days, and the unmanned facility will only be visited by AT&T about eight to 10 times per year, according to application documents provided by the county.
In June, the commission approved a 250-foot tower near Roopville for AT&T at 2939 Old Columbus Road. Before that tower was approved, residents on Blackjack and Mt. Olive Roads surrounding the property also told the county commission they experienced “horrible service” in the area and were in support of putting the tower on Old Columbus Road.
In late 2019, the commission also approved a 235-foot cell tower on state Hwy. 16 near Whitesburg and another 190-foot structure on Travis Hill Drive behind the Triangle Fleet Services.
