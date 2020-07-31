By Special to the Times-Georgian
A ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony was held recently for Cedar Walk Town Homes, which bills itself as Carrollton’s first active adult community.
On hand for the ceremony were J.R. Charles, with Carroll Tomorrow; the Huffman family, builders and owners; Mitt Conerly and Dwayne Hicks representing Metro West Realty; and Mayor Betty Cason and Council member Bob Uglum.
The event was well attended, with music, tours, food and door prizes provided.
The facility, located at 1170 Cedar St., was designed with the active adult in mind. The many amenities include a pickle ball court, walking trail, grill area, and Clubhouse. Designers emphasized security and walkability.
Conerly noted, “The step-less entry, walk-in showers, the security and the lock and leave features are extremely popular with the adult community. He added that the geo-thermal heating and cooling will offer the lowest utility bills in Carrollton.”
Hicks added, “That it was a pleasure to be associated with the Huffman group of quality builders and to be a part of such a wonderful addition to Carrollton.”
