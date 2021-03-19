At the 57th annual Georgia Author of the Year presentation in June, Carrollton’s Beverly Bruemmer will be anxiously awaiting the announcement of the winner in the category of Children’s Literature.
Dr. Cecilia Castro Lee, who turned her journal about her journey through cancer into an inspirational collection of poetry, is another interested spectator.
Bruemmer is the author of “Moose Family Christmas” with illustrations by Seth Fitts. The book is one of seven nominees in Children’s Literature. Among the competition is former Valdosta High, University of Georgia and New England Patriots football player Malcolm Mitchell, who is up for “My Very Favorite Book in the Whole Wide World.”
Other nominees are Bonnie Clark, “Taste Your Words;” Carmen Agra Deedy, “Rita and Ralph’s Rotten Day;” Mike Lowery, “Everything Awesome About Sharks and Other Underwater Creatures!;” Andy Runton, “Owly: The Way Home” and Miriam Udel, “Honey on the Page: A Treasury of Yiddish Children’s Literature.”
“I wrote ‘To Market To Market In The Big Red Truck,’ which has a companion activity book,” said Bruemmer. “’The Grand Tetons,’ pictures/quotes with an activity book where children learn about The Tetons and Yellowstone. ‘Moose Christmas’ is one the Celebrates Series. I have a Moose Adventure Series.”
This will include stories based on Thanksgiving and Halloween coming out soon. Some of her other upcoming titles are ‘Mystery of the Arizona Charm,’ ‘Washington D.C. Charm’ and ‘Alabama Charm.’
“’Moose Christmas’ is the story of a Moose family that lives at the base of the Teton Mountains,” said Bruemmer. “The family is in search of the perfect Christmas tree. When the youngest does not follow directions and gets lost he fears he has lost his family and Christmas, too. With the help of Mr. and Mrs. Elk, Alfred learns that you cannot lose Christmas. It is always in your heart.”
Castro Lee’s work, “The Party Is Not Over/ La Fiesta No Ha Terminado,” which is available in both English and Spanish, is in the Poetry Full-Length category. This has 16 total nominees.
Dr. Castro Lee is Professor Emerita at the University of West Georgia, where she taught Spanish language and literature. She is also a member of Carrollton Writers Guild. After her retirement, she enjoyed writing poetry in English and Spanish. She says, “Poetry may not cure our bodies’ illnesses, but it will liberate our souls.
“The book is my journey during my cancer treatment. I have given the proceeds to Hope For The Journey.”
Hope For The Journey is a non-profit serving Carroll, Douglas, Haralson and Heard counties encouraging sharing of information and fellowship among those suffering and recovering from breast cancer.
The Georgia Author of the Year Award is presented by the Georgia Writers Association.
Winners and finalists for this year will be announced Saturday, June 12, on Facebook Live. Other categories in the competition are Mystery, First Novel, History, Inspirational, Literary Fiction, Memoir, Romance, Specialty and Young Adult.
The awards go back to 1964, and past winners include former President Jimmy Carter, the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis and Terry Kay.
