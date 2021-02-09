Carrollton officials will open bids later this month for upcoming road projects, including landscaping on a section of Bankhead Highway and asphalt for repaving city streets.
City Engineer Tommy Holland told the Times-Georgian Tuesday that the bids for these projects will be sealed until they are opened and read at 10 a.m. Feb. 23 at Carrollton City Hall.
The Bankhead project consists of approximately 2,800 linear feet of roadway shoulder landscaping from Cedar Street to Thomas Newell Way, according to bid documents given to the newspaper by Holland. The landscaping will include replacing some existing trees, shrubs and traffic control along this stretch of the corridor, according to the project’s scope of work.
Preliminary meetings were held for interested bidders on Tuesday, and Holland said he will present the opened bids to the city council during its March 1 meeting.
Holland said this is part of the first phase of the Bankhead Highway project that has been underway for almost 18 months. He did not put a specific date on when the work would be completed because of unpredictable weather.
The project has so far narrowed the half-mile stretch of Bankhead Highway from Cedar Street to Thomas Newell Way from the existing five lanes down to three, including the center turn lane.
Baldwin Paving has been working on the project, and construction crews finished paving this section of the road in December.
Meanwhile, Holland is also accepting bids for the 2021 Asphalt Milling and Resurfacing Project, which he said involves thousands of tons of asphalt and patching materials. He expects the cost of this project to be around $2 million, and the bids will be opened at 11 a.m. on Feb. 23.
He said the top priority of this project is to resurface Newnan Road from Bankhead Highway to the Georgia Hwy. 166 Bypass, which could start this spring as the weather gets warmer. Newnan Road has been patched several times, he said, as crews worked to repair the aging utilities underneath the street.
Residents use Newnan Road to get from the Carrollton Bypass to Bankhead Highway or to the downtown area and Adamson Square. The latest data from the Georgia Department of Transportation showed that more than 10,900 vehicles used this road during a two-day period in May 2019.
The cost to resurface Newnan Road is unknown, Holland said, but the project will be funded by a combination of SPLOST dollars, the city’s general fund budget and Local Maintenance Improvement Grant (LMIG) funds from the state transportation department.
The city received $277,000 in LMIG funds from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) in 2020, Holland told the newspaper. These funds are awarded to local governments by GDOT to quickly repair roads, bridges or sidewalks within their county or city.
