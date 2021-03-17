Special to The Times-Georgian
A virtual Zoom meeting of what appeared to be a random focus group of 10 Chick-fil-A associates from all over the country suddenly turned into a life-changing event for all of them when chairman and CEO Dan Cathy came on camera to make a big announcement: they all were being awarded the $25,000 True Inspiration Scholarship.
One of the 10 was Carrollton High School senior Estefanny Perez-Martinez, who is a team member of local owner-operator David Daniels’ restaurants. The odds that she was selected — and the others — is significant because 10s of thousands of other Chick-fil-A associates were in the running.
“We could not be more proud of Estefanny as this year’s True Inspiration Scholarship winner,” said Daniels. “She has been a wonderful addition to our staff. I am a firm believer in education and I’m glad to be a part of the celebration with her. Her hard work here in the restaurant as well as her dedication to her schoolwork and involvement in this community really shine brightly. She truly is an inspiration to all those who know her!”
Estefanny is a top academic student and has had offers from numerous colleges. Daniels said the True Inspiration award could possibly make a difference on where she decides to go.
Chick-fil-A multi-unit marketing director Samuel Mancas said comes from a young mother, so this opportunity to go to college is huge.
“Her mom instilled studies and academics in her so she can be the best she can be,” he said. “She is going to be a immigration lawyer to help families be reunited. She’s been with us for six months. Great heart, humble and so deserving of this award.”
While Estefanny was in one room participating in the virtual call, in another Carrollton Chick-fil-A leader-associates were on standby awaiting the big announcement. Once Cathy came on camera and told the associates they were the 2021 scholarship recipients, the others poured out of their room into hers. Joining the coworkers was Estefanny’s mother, Dunia Martinez Romero. When she entered the room she cried along with her daughter.
Daniels said as a scholarship recipient, Estefanny not only will get the sizable financial award, she also will be assigned a mentor from Chick-fil-A corporate leadership who will connect with her monthly throughout her college years and most likely beyond.
“This is why I do this,” said Daniels. “It’s not about chicken. It’s about having the opportunity to impact the lives of young people.”
Estafanny also received a MacBook Pro.
Daniels said scholarships at Chick-fil-A began when founder Truett Cathy set an empty mayonnaise jar on his restaurant counter to start a college fund for team member Eddie White. Since 1973, Chick-fil-A has invested $92 million in scholarships to help more than 59,000 associates pursue a college education and achieve their remarkable future — whether it’s with Chick-fil-A or elsewhere.
