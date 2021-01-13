Carrollton Planning and Zoning Commission recommends approval of $20 million apartment complex downtown

A $20 million apartment complex with nearly 100 units is one step closer to being built in downtown Carrollton.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday recommended the approval of the apartment complex. It would occupy a site at the intersection of Johnson Avenue, West Reese and North Cliff streets. City Planner Hayley Beaver told the Times-Georgian by email on Wednesday that the panel recommended that the council approve the development with conditions.
However, it was unclear what those conditions were as of presstime on Wednesday because city officials were reviewing a summary of that Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, which will be available today.
The Carrollton City Council will discuss the rezoning request during its virtual monthly work session meeting next week on Jan. 21 before voting on the proposal Feb. 1.
Howard Weissinger, the developer, recently told the newspaper that his proposed development, The District at Carrollton Square, could be built on 3.55 acres with 82 two-bedroom apartments and 17 one-bedroom apartments.
Weissinger submitted a rezoning application in October to rezone the land from C-1, which is the central business district, to mixed use planned development. He planned to combine and rezone seven parcels for his development, according to minutes from the Dec. 8 Carrollton Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
But at that time, the proposal was unanimously tabled until Tuesday by five members of the Carrollton Planning and Zoning Commission.
If a developer needs to get a piece of property rezoned before construction, they submit a rezoning application to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. The commission recommends approval or denial of the project, but it is the city council that has the final say.
If the Carrollton City Council approves the project, Weissinger expects construction to begin in mid-2021 and take about a year to complete.
These apartments are geared toward young professionals, college professors, college assistants and empty nesters. The development will have two buildings: one that is four stories tall near Reese Street and another that is five stories high on Johnson Avenue.
He added the potential project will take on the appearance of the New Orleans French Quarter as well as the city’s downtown buildings.
The amenities of each apartment would range from stainless steel appliances to a private balcony or patio. The complex would also include fitness and business centers, a dog park and a swimming pool, according to Weissinger’s proposal documents.
A parking lot with 219 spaces will serve the development, according to a Dec. 8 memo to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission by Carrollton Community Development Director Erica Studdard.
“In addition to the residential units, there will be roughly 2,700 square feet of commercial space located on the corner of Johnson and Cliff Streets,” Weissinger’s proposal said. “Our hope is to find a couple of businesses to come in that will be beneficial to not only our residents but to also be an extension of the downtown business district.”
Weissinger has built three multi-family developments since 1997 in Troy, Alabama; Statesboro and Auburn, Alabama, according to his proposal. His family also has a management company that controls their properties, and he oversees the management.
“The brick used on the ground level and parapet walls will match much of the old red brick in the original downtown Carrollton structures,” he said. “The mix of traditional lap siding and panel design will provide a nice contrast with earth tone finishes. The interior of each apartment home is as contemporary in design as the exterior is traditional.”
LRK, Inc., a Memphis-based architectural firm, designed the development, Weissinger said. He has not determined the cost to rent either the one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments.
“The District at Carrollton Square will be a desired addition to downtown Carrollton in that it will bring ‘permanent’ living to the downtown area,” Weissinger said in an email to the newspaper. “Rather than downtown being a destination for dining, shopping, business and events, the District will allow its residents the ability to walk out their door to access and enjoy what most citizens of Carrollton have to drive to.”
