Carrollton officials working on removing blighted properties across town

Carrollton’s city leaders have been working to remove blighted structures around town to make neighborhoods safer for residents and city police.
The Carrollton City Council has had three new council members and a new mayor join the panel since the beginning of 2020. City Manager Tim Grizzard told the Times-Georgian on Monday that all have wanted to beautify the city by removing these unsafe structures.
The city has offered demolition services to residents with dilapidated buildings on their property since 2014.
Grizzard told the newspaper if the city can locate the owner and they agree to have the city demolish the structure, the demolition is free.
The property owner keeps the title to the land, and a reappraisal of their property after the demolition will usually reduce the landowner’s taxes, according to a release.
“Blighted structures are a burden on property owners, the surrounding neighborhood and on the city itself,” Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason said. “Repairing or demolishing them creates a better environment for our residents.”
Since 2014, the city has demolished 58 structures, including 12 last year and nine others this year, City Planner Hayley Beaver told the newspaper on Monday.
Grizzard added three of the properties demolished this year were the former 4am Coffee Roasters, Handee Mart and Church’s Chicken buildings at the corner of Alabama Street and Highway 27. The city recently purchased this property, cleared the land last month and is waiting on a developer to bring a proposal for this location.
Staff from several city departments, ranging from Codes Enforcement to Community Development, review a list of blighted properties each Monday. The list comes from a variety of sources including residents, their neighbors and police officers.
These departments conduct property inspections, including for asbestos, before making public notice postings and tracking down the owners. Grizzard said if the owner accepts demolition, the city’s Public Works crews can demolish the building within a day.
But if the property owner declines demolition and fails to start a mitigation plan within a year, the city can choose to repair the building and put a lien on the property. This process can take anywhere between two to six months, Grizzard said.
In 2016, the mayor and council passed the Ordinance for Unsafe Buildings, which codified the demolition policy and added a process by which the city can remove blighted structures when the owner cannot be found or does not want to do anything about their property.
If the city fire marshal’s inspection of a structure reveals a “clear threat” to human life, the marshal can issue a notice to remove or remedy the conditions as necessary, including demolition, according to the city’s Code of Ordinances.
“The neighbors are happier, the police are happier with fewer places for illicit activities, [and] the area is healthier not being a home for rats, snakes and pests,” Cason said. “Overall, it’s been a very positive experience.”
