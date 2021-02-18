Carrollton officials are discussing adding new restrictions on outbuildings in town after some residents raised concern about a metal building on a resident’s property.
The property owner told the Times-Georgian on Thursday that city staff had no questions about the size of his outbuilding when he received a building permit in October.
City Manager Tim Grizzard told council members during a work session last week about a large metal building on a resident’s property on Longview Street. Patrick Eidson, Carrollton’s assistant city manager, said during the meeting that he had received concerns about the structure during his first week on the job.
Eidson said the city’s Unified Development Ordinance does not regulate the size, height or architectural details of accessory structures, or outbuildings, in town. An “accessory structure,” as defined by the city’s development ordinance, can range from a detached garage or carport to a swimming pool, freestanding greenhouse, or barn.
Eidson told council members during the work session the city’s ordinance did regulate these structures up until 2017. Adding language to the city’s development ordinance and defining guidelines for these structures was discussed earlier this month during the Carrollton City Council’s virtual work session.
Eidson added that a “large and highly visible accessory structure” in the city has caused residents and elected officials to ask for new restrictions. He said city staff is working on language that the council may consider for the ordinance.
“Some time ago ... I was brought an issue regarding an accessory structure here in the community,” Eidson said. “I went to look at it, and needless to say, it’s a very large accessory structure. Right now, it meets the requirements that are in the UDO.”
This issue could be considered by the Carrollton City Council during their next meeting on March 1.
The structure is an outbuilding on a residential property at the intersection of South Boulevard, Tuggle and Longview streets. The city granted a building permit for the 950 square-foot barn on Oct. 12 to Ballard Family Holdings, LLC, according to the City of Carrollton website.
Jeff Ballard is the owner of the property. He said he was unaware that city officials discussed the barn during last week’s work session.
“We got a permit, told them what we were going to build, and then built it,” Ballard said. “I’m completely within the legal limits. I have a permit, told them what I was going to build, and I built it. It’s odd that they are now discussing it because somebody obviously complained. The city never mentioned anything about limitations.”
While the city did have language regulating the size of these structures up until2017, Grizzard added he does not know why these rules were then removed.
“For some reason, that got taken out under a different administration, and I don’t remember why,” Grizzard said. “For what it’s worth, this is the only time we’ve had a problem with the way (the ordinance) is written now because it’s a corner lot that is also higher than the road.”
The city’s Unified Development Ordinance says an accessory structure is not permitted in a front yard unless it is more than 100 feet from the street. The outbuilding is behind the resident’s home.
“This tall building looks even taller because of the way the land lays,” Grizzard said. “I know (Ward 4 Councilman) Bob (Uglum) is getting beat up over it, and he certainly doesn’t want this to happen again.”
Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason said during the work session she wants to look at the rules, especially since the accessory structure is at a residence that is at an intersection.
City and county officials have been able to set design standards for houses through development ordinances for years. But that nearly changed in 2019 when a state House legislator introduced a bill that would prevent them from locally imposing such restrictions.
Officials in several Georgia cities, such as Roswell and Carrollton, opposed the bill because they said it would limit their ability to control how the houses in their cities are designed.
House Bill 302, as well as its Senate companion, did not make it to the floor for a vote in 2019. The bill would have prevented municipalities from imposing design standards on family houses, including restrictions on building material, color and layout.
This is not the first time within the last year that the city has taken an issue with the way a building in town looks. In May, city officials clashed with the owners of the Pelican’s Snoballs business at 401 Bankhead Highway because that building is painted pink and blue while the development ordinance specifies “earth tones.”
Dr. Brent Harris, the owner of the building, was issued a citation for the building colors and was summoned to appear at the Carrollton Municipal Court. He said the city does not clearly define what earth tones are in the development ordinance, and the city dropped the case in December.
