Carrollton officials have estimated the damage from Tropical Storm Zeta cost the city roughly $75,000, and the city’s manager said the storm left the worse destruction since Hurricane Opal swept across the Southeast in 1995.
The cost to the city includes labor and overtime for the public works, police and fire departments, as well as the cost of fuel, Carrollton City Manager Tim Grizzard said.
He added there were utilities crews that had traveled into Georgia from as far away as Canada to work on downed trees and power lines. A crew from the panhandle of Florida was assisting electrical utilities working on Martin Luther King Jr. Street in west Carrollton.
Grizzard also said he received calls from residents asking why some streets were not immediately cleared and he said power lines wrapped up in the trees prevented crews from removing them quickly.
“We like to get roads open as soon as possible, but there were so many trees down and power lines in the trees,” he said. “We cannot cut a tree with a power line in it. We had to wait on the electric company to do that.”
Grizzard told the Times-Georgian on Monday he is not aware of any additional damage that still needed to be addressed within the city.
He said he had not seen this kind of damage since Hurricane Opal, which formed on Sept. 27, 1995 south of Cozumel, Mexico and moved north on Oct. 4 to the U.S. as a Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Weather Service website. As a tropical storm, it passed far to the west of Carroll County but still brought memorable destruction to the area.
Zeta slammed into the Louisiana coast on Oct. 28 as a category 2 hurricane and immediately raced across the Southeast. It entered the west Georgia area a few hours before sunrise on Oct. 29, bringing high winds and rain that toppled trees onto power lines and snapping power poles.
While there were vehicle accidents and trees that had fallen on residents’ houses, Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason said during the city council meeting on Nov. 2 that she was “thankful” there were no serious injuries or deaths in the wake of the storm.
She added she was sitting on her front porch at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 29 as the city’s fire department was out surveying the streets for downed trees and power lines to inform residents of which areas to avoid.
“I know these things are material and they can be replaced, but lives can’t,” she said. “I want to give our sincere thanks to all the crews that were out working endless hours to restore power, remove trees from houses and streets and vehicles.”
Tropical Storm Zeta also proved to be a challenge for Carroll EMC, which reported 33,306 total outages to customers after the storm, with 32,484 outages at the peak, representing 63% of the utility’s system. The average outage time per meter with approximately 16 hours, with 93 broken poles.
Carroll EMC Chief Operating Officer Jerome Johnston also said he had not seen the kind of destruction left by Zeta since Hurricane Opal in a press release. He added that, while Ice Storm Benji had more immediate outages in 2017, the storm caused much more destruction of the co-op’s facilities and equipment.
Meanwhile, Carroll County Communications Director Ashley Hulsey said by email the county had a preliminary call with FEMA on Monday morning but there has been no estimate as to the cost of the damage done.
Carroll officials started preparing for Tropical Storm Zeta on Oct. 27, according to a PowerPoint presentation they sent to FEMA. A copy of this presentation was obtained by the Times-Georgian from Hulsey.
Two weather briefings were held on Oct. 27 and 28, and a state of emergency was issued by Carroll County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan on Oct. 29.
In the first 12-hour operational period, the county processed more than 700 calls through the county’s emergency operations center and E-911.
Nearly 1,700 calls were fielded by county officials throughout the course of the storm, and a special needs shelter was established at Tanner Medical Center that hosted 20 special needs.
The county also reported 30 storm-related injuries and 24 structures were damaged, according to the presentation.
