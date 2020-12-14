Firefighters across Carroll County could be getting a new classroom at their training facility near the University of West Georgia.
City officials discussed adding a classroom to the fire training facility on Lovvorn Road during their work session on Thursday, which City Manager Tim Grizzard said would be paid for using existing SPLOST dollars.
Grizzard told council members during their work session that the city police use a training center across the street for shooting simulations and other training opportunities. But the county and city fire departments do not have a classroom of their own for further instruction.
The fire training facility does have a five-story tower to simulate a burning building and also offers firefighters a variety of training scenarios ranging from dumpster and vehicle fires to roof ventilation.
Grizzard said the fire training building also has “CONEX boxes” that can be set on fire and used to teach firemen how to put out fires in dangerous situations.
He said that while the training facility has been in existence longer than he has been with the city, he said the center does not have a proper classroom for first responders.
The classroom would be a metal building that can be bought as a package, he said, and would be built using skilled prison labor. He asked for a consensus from the city council during their work session on Thursday instead of a formal vote or budget amendment.
Grizzard said although this classroom was not originally in the budget, he would like to use SPLOST dollars to build one for city and county firefighters. But he told council members the classroom will not be anything luxurious, and he expects it to be less than $200,000.
“That [police] training facility is used certainly by the city but also by the county, and really by the whole state,” Grizzard said. “The fire training facility is the same way. It’s used by the city and the county and occasionally by people outside the county.”
He added city firefighters do not currently have a classroom and must sit outside next to the fire tower and CONEX boxes to receive their training. The facility is lacking a place for these individuals to shower, but the structure does have a porta john, he said.
“With the CONEX boxes, they literally set fires inside them, go in there and train to put the fires out,” he said. “They may be sitting out there during cold weather. He [Carrollton Fire Chief Jimmy Bearden] just wanted that, a bathroom and a shower, and I said, ‘Let’s build you a training building. You deserve it, and your guys deserve it.’ ”
