Carrollton city officials are cleaning up inactive signs belonging to businesses no longer in operation as part of the mayor and council’s effort to beautify the city.
Mayor Betty Cason and the city council have been thinking of ways to improve the appearance of the town’s major corridors, including Maple Street, Alabama Street and Bankhead Highway.
During their work session in November, city officials discussed how to get rid of inactive or abandoned signs for businesses that are no longer open.
On Monday, Community Development Director Erica Studdard presented new rules for these inactive or dilapidated signs. The rules were unanimously approved by the city council.
She said during that council meeting that city officials started looking at blighted corridors around town to determine what makes them look this way.
“Abandoned signs topped the list, and so we want to go ahead and start trying to tackle them, especially non-conforming signs and getting them removed,” she said. “We have had decent success just asking the owners to take them down, but we are going to probably ask a little more firmly with some of the property owners to have them removed.”
Studdard had earlier said that this process started on Maple Street.
The mayor and council would like to beautify this corridor next to the University of West Georgia, and City Manager Tim Grizzard said the panel may start this after finishing the first phase of the Bankhead Highway revitalization project.
“There are a lot of things we can do that don’t cost anything that can really make improvements to the streetscape,” Studdard said during that meeting. “One thing is to try to clean up the dilapidated signs, abandoned or inactive signs and just really, what can we do in anticipation of maybe doing a streetscape project on Maple Street?”
For example, Bob Uglum, Ward 4 council member, noted the former Lankford’s Florist business on Maple Street and said this business will not be reopening.
Studdard added during that meeting the former Mellow Mushroom restaurant sign has come down, but the former Krystal’s restaurant sign structure is still standing with the vacant building near the intersection of Hay’s Mill Road and Maple Street.
Council members unanimously approved this week a resolution to amend two sections of the city’s Unified Development Ordinance to establish regulations for inactive or discontinued signs. The development ordinance was established in September 2007.
“The mayor and city council have recognized that inactive signs or discontinued signs contribute to the blight and clutter along the city’s commercial corridors, and have secondary negative impacts on property values and beautification of these corridors,” the resolution said.
Under the new rules, any inactive or dilapidated signs shall be removed from the premises by either the owner or occupant within 60 days of when city officials call it as such.
An inactive sign, as defined in the ordinance, is one that does not identify a currently operating business on the property. A sign will be called dilapidated 30 days after city officials have contacted the property owner to tell them the structure is damaged, no longer legible or unsafe.
These rules also say that no sign constructed of paper, cardboard or flexible plastic may be displayed for more than 60 days. No portable signs can be set up unless it allowed by the city’s Main Street Program.
Rotating, animated and signs with multiple faces are also prohibited, and no sign above three feet can be within 20 feet of an intersection, according to the ordinance.
In the Residential-Office-Institutional (R-O-I) districts of the city, the maximum height for a sign is six feet, and only one sign is permitted. That sign must stand on its own and be in front of the building.
“This will help us from an enforcement standpoint once it gets to municipal court, if it ever gets to that,” Studdard said.
