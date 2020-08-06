A Carrollton man faces multiple charges after police say he fired a weapon at his girlfriend in one apartment, causing the bullet to enter a neighboring apartment where a family was gathered.
Quaves Endsley, 33, was arrested Tuesday night on charges of aggravated assault, five counts of reckless conduct, and possession of marijuana, according to a Carrollton Police report.
Authorities said the incident at New Carrollwood Apartments began when Endsley became upset that he could not find a supply of marijuana and accused his girlfriend of stealing it.
As the argument escalated, police said, Endsley grabbed a gun, pointed it at the woman’s face and threatened her and her family. The woman’s children were in another room in the apartment, according to the report.
A short time later, Endsley allegedly fired the weapon at his girlfriend’s feet. The bullet traveled into a downstairs neighbor’s living room where a family had gathered. No one was injured by the stray bullet, according to officers.
Following the incident, the report said the family called the police and Endsley was placed under arrest. As of Wednesday evening, his bond had not been set and he was still in custody of the Carroll County Jail.
