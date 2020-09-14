As Georgia tops the national average for SAT scores, Carrollton High School announced Monday that its students also outperformed the nation.
the SAT is an entrance exam that colleges and universities use to evaluate applicants. The SAT is comprised of two mandatory sections, a math section, and evidence-based reading and writing. There is also an optional essay portion.
The Georgia graduating class of 2020, despite facing disruptions due to COVID-19 pandemic, is the third class in state history to beat the national average on SAT.
Georgia public-school students had a mean score of 1043, which is 13 points higher than the mean for U.S. public schools.
Carrollton’s Class of 2020 posted a composite score of 1053, 23 points higher than the national average of 1030 and 10 points higher than the state. Georgia public schools outperformed the nation’s public schools by 12 points in Evidence-Based Reading and Writing (ERW) and by one point in math.
Overall, Georgia saw a five-point decrease in the composite score while the nation saw a nine-point decrease.
Last year, CHS reported that the average 2019 composite score was 1043, which was higher than the 2019 national average of 1039.
The participation rate also increased by four points, totaling a 71% rate, which is also higher than the state’s average rate, which was 64%, a decrease from last year’s 67% participation.
“We are proud of our student performance on the SAT, but we also acknowledge with pride that a large number of our students take this assessment,” said CHS Principal David Brooks. “I give credit to our teachers and counseling department for emphasizing the importance of college readiness and doing whatever it takes to ensure our students are prepared for that next step.”
The top 25% of the 2020 class received an average of 1180, 30 points higher than the previous year. At the 50th%ile, the class posted an average of 1040, 10 points higher than in 2019.
“This most recent performance indicator demonstrates the district’s commitment to ensure our students leave CHS college-and-career ready with a high school diploma in hand,” he said. “The Class of 2020 is proof of this continued focus as 74% of these graduates are continuing their education at the next level.”
