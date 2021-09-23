Carrollton Fall Fair returns to fairgrounds this weekend

Whether it be carnival rides, exhibits, a petting zoo or a variety of other entertainment options and food there are plenty of opportunities for family friendly fun when the Carrollton Fall Fair returns this weekend.
The popular event opened last night and will continue thru Oct. 2 at the Carrollton Fairgrounds located at 1625 Bankhead Ave. Hours are 4 - 11 p.m. Saturday and 4 - 10 p.m. Sunday. Weekday hours, Monday-Thursday, are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The weather looks good for the duration of the popular event with forecasts calling for clear to partly cloudy skies, low chances for precipitation and moderate temperatures.
In addition to several rides for all ages, the Carrollton Fall Fair will feature the Rocking A Farm at the Fair Petting Zoo. Pony rides will also be available for the kids.
Fireworks will highlight the two Saturday dates on Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 at 9 p.m.
A major attraction at the Carrollton Fall Fair will be the Los Moralities Circus. Five different acts will be featured, including The Globe of Death, Wheel of Death, Chuy the Clown, and Aerial Lyra.
Admission tickets are available for $8(adults) and $5 (children 5-11). Children 4 and under will be admitted at no charge.
To take part in the rides, a special wristband must be purchased and worn for admission. Two packages are available: Family Four Pack- $99 (4 admission tickets and 4 unlimited ride wristband) and the Rocket Pass- $26 (1 admission ticket and 1 unlimited write wristband). It should be noted that these prices are for on-line purchase only at https://www.carrolltonfair.com/index.php/ticket-packages/.
The Carrollton Fall Fair provides a portion of its proceeds to benefit Keep Carrollton Beautiful, Carroll County Human Society, and Carroll County Mental Health Advocates.
