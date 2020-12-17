A Carrollton council member is hosting a community drive-thru event Saturday to give out toys and food to those in need ahead of Christmas next week.
Ward 1 Councilmember Jacqulene Elaine Bridges is also working on beautifying her ward with a new walking trail on Robert Hendrix Drive and two new parks in the works on Alabama Street.
Bridges is the owner of Elaine’s Styles and More, 562-D Newnan Road. She was elected as a council member in June to fill the unexpired term of former Ward 1 Councilman Gerald Byrd. Her ward contains west Carrollton.
She is also the founder of the Reconnecting Back with the Community nonprofit, and the organization is hosting a food and toy drive on Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. at Elaine's Styles and More.
Her nonprofit was established in June 2019, and she said she enjoys giving her time to improve the quality of lives of those in need. She also volunteers at Open Hands Ministry and the Carroll County Soup Kitchen.
She told the Times-Georgian on Thursday she has enough food to serve at least 100 families during a drive-thru event this weekend, in addition to several toys for children. She also has a clothing pantry and was able to give clothing to at least five families in need, she added.
Every vehicle that comes through the community drive will get some food until she runs out, she said. More toys are needed, but she will give out what she already has at her salon.
“Due to COVID-19, a lot of families have lost their income and other things,” she said. “It was just placed on my heart to do a toy and food drive. Sometimes, we give toys, but we don’t think about food. If we give away toys and food, we don’t think about other necessities that they need, like toiletries, toothbrushes, toothpaste and stuff like that.”
In her six months on the council, Bridges has been involved in other events giving back to her community. For example, a Back-to-School drive before the beginning of the school year helped 200 people get the supplies needed to receive their education.
She has also been working to beautify her ward by making walking trail improvements on Robert Hendrix Drive in west Carrollton, and she is putting renovation plans together for her parks. New playground equipment and basketball courts at Knox Park and Optimist Park are part of her plans.
Bridges is also working on the designs for two new parks on the corner of Fourth and Alabama Streets in recognition of Carrollton residents Barbara Green, Queentine Vallair, Mattie Wilson, Perry S. Holland and LaNelle Holland. Bridges said these parks were being worked on by former Ward 1 Councilman Byrd before his resignation in January.
“It’s been amazing, everyone has been welcoming me like family, and there have been some trying times,” Bridges said. “I’ve cried about some things, but I’ve gotten stronger on other things. I feel like this is where God needs me to be to help people. I love helping people.”
