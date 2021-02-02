Carrollton Ward 1 Councilman Jacqulene Bridges on Monday was elected as the first Black woman to hold the mayor pro tempore position on the city council.
Ward 3 Councilman Jim Watters, who held the title for two years, nominated Bridges, saying she has learned much about being a new council member in her seven months as a city leader.
“I just want to say thank you to the previous administration for electing me for two years, and I am happy to pass the baton, so to speak, to someone else,” Watters said. “We’ve all talked about it individually, but it should be a unanimous decision. (Bridges) has come along as quickly as anyone possibly could to learn what in the world it is we do up here. I think she would do a great job.”
A mayor pro tempore is elected by the city council and serves for one calendar year. The role requires the person to carry out the duties of mayor in the case of an absence, disability or vacancy in office, according to a resolution passed by the panel in 2016.
Bridges is a business owner and was elected in June as the first Black woman to lead west Carrollton as the city’s Ward 1 representative. She is filling the unexpired term of former Ward 1 Councilman Gerald Byrd, who resigned in January 2020.
During her tenure, Bridges has worked to see improvements in Ward 1 with a new walking trail down Robert Hendrix Drive and encouraging the council to approve funding in November for a new GreenBelt spur on Alabama Street to connect to downtown Carrollton.
The Carrollton City Council has elected a mayor pro tempore at the beginning of each year since 2016. Byrd was elected as the first council member to hold the position, and he was reappointed each year until Watters was elected in January 2019.
Bridges will be up for reelection alongside Ward 2 Councilman Brett Ledbetter in November. Ledbetter was elected in November 2019 to fill the remainder of former Councilman Rory Wojcik’s term.
After she was elected, District 2 County Commissioner Clint Chance congratulated Bridges on his Facebook page and wrote that her “life story is one of determination, resilience, positive attitude and perseverance.”
“Thank you for serving our community and for never slowing down upon your faith to help others,” Chance wrote Monday night. “Leading by example with a positive force unlike few I have ever witnessed in my life, Jacqulene is as authentic as they come. What you see is what you get.”
