Carroll County’s unemployment rate and number of insurance claims continue to decline since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, the state Labor Department announced on Thursday.
The unemployment rate for August in Carroll County was 5.4%, compared to 3.6% from a year ago, according to the agency.
At the end of last month, there were 49,625 employed residents in Carroll, and the labor force decreased by 1,297 to 52,467. The labor force is made up of residents who can work and is the sum of employed and unemployed people.
“This is still not at pre-COVID 19 levels, but we are moving in the right direction,” wrote UWG’s Center for Business and Economics Research Director Hilde Patron in an email on Thursday. “There is, however, a lot of movement in the labor market right now. Between July and August, the number of unemployed individuals in the county actually decreased by a little over 130.”
She added the number of unemployed residents in Carroll has also decreased from more than 4,000 in July to approximately 2,800 in August, but she said this traditionally happens when summer ends and a new school year begins.
Almost $14 billion has been paid in state and federal benefits by the Department of Labor since the beginning of the pandemic in March. The department issued $366 million in benefits last week.
These benefits included regular unemployment and federally funded Lost Wages Assistance supplements, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Federal Unemployment Compensation and state payments.
Last week, the state began issuing payments of $900 as part of FEMA’s Lost Wages Assistance program to employees who have had their wages cut due to the coronavirus pandemic. A second payment of $900 was issued this week.
Statewide, the unemployment rate in August was 5.6%. This is seven percentage points less than the 12.6% rate in April, the first full month of the coronavirus pandemic.
In the months leading up to the pandemic, the statewide unemployment rate held steady between 3.1-3.3% from August 2019 to February 2020. That rate began to climb in March, when the unemployment rate increased 1.5 percentage points to 4.6%.
After the rate tripled in April, the statewide unemployment rate has declined steadily in the last five months.
“It is very promising that we continue to see the unemployment rate drop month after month, while the job market gets stronger, evoking positive news for Georgia’s economy,” Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a release. “The state as a whole is leading the nation in competitive unemployment rates, coming in at 7th lowest.”
Georgia has a labor force of 4.9 million, the Labor Department said in a separate release. The states with lower unemployment rates were Nebraska, Utah, South Dakota, Vermont and North Dakota.
Butler also announced on Thursday the unemployment rate also decreased in August in the Three Rivers region, including Carroll. This region includes nine other counties, including Butts, Coweta, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson.
Initial claims for unemployment also decreased 51% in this region, but compared to August 2019, claims were up by about 1,160%, the state Labor Department said.
The unemployment rate in the Three Rivers region decreased by 2.6% to 5.6% in August. But that is 2.1% higher than a year ago, when the rate was 3.5%. At the end of last month, this region had 225,503 employed residents.
The labor force in this region decreased by 7,800 last month to 238,777 residents, according to data from the state Department of Labor released on Thursday. That number is down by 9,945 from the August 2019 total.
“As we continue to rebound from the economic devastation of COVID-19, we have seen our unemployment rate plummet the past several months on the statewide level and across Georgia in all of our cities and communities,” Butler said in his announcement. “With one of the nation’s lowest unemployment rates, we will continue to support Georgians with unemployment and now re-employment services.”
