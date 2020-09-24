Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.