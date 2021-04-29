Carroll County, along with Haralson and Heard counties, are part of a ban on outdoor burning that begins Saturday, May 1. The ban, announced by the Georgia Forestry Commission, overall includes 54 northern Georgia counties.
Residents, according to the announcement, are asked to refrain from burning yard and land clearing debris during the summer months. The GFC said smoke can negatively impact the state’s air quality by contributing to high ozone levels, and that these conditions have been linked to lung and heart disease in humans.
“The restrictions are required by the state Environmental Protection Division,” said Georgia Forestry Commission Protection Chief Frank Sorrells. “By limiting outdoor burning, fewer chemicals and particle pollutants are released into the air.”
The burn ban is in effect until Sept. 1 in the following counties: Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Columbia, Coweta, Crawford, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Lumpkin, Madison, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Putnam, Richmond, Rockdale, Spalding, Troup, Twiggs, Upson, Walker and Walton.
The GFC said campfires and barbecues are exempt from the burn ban. However, the agency reports an increase in the number of wildfires has been recorded in March and April with 860 wildfires burning almost 5,500 acres across the state. Escaped burning is the leading cause of wildfire in Georgia, according to the GFC.
“Georgia’s 25 million acres of forestland serve a giant air purifier,” said Georgia Forestry Commission Director Tim Lowrimore. “We can help them do their work by recognizing the burn ban and enjoying the many benefits Georgia’s trees and other natural resources give us in summer and all year long.”
