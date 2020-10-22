Carroll County’s labor force saw an increase last month, continuing the trend of a growing economy since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.
While the number of employed residents in Carroll increased, the number of initial unemployment insurance claims dropped in September, state Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said on Thursday.
Meanwhile, an economist with the University of West Georgia said while the new numbers provide a mixed message at first glance, digging deeper into the data shows a “positive movement” for the economy compared to April.
In Carroll, the unemployment rate increased by 0.2 percentage points, reaching 5.7%. However, that is still nearly double the 3% rate a year ago — six months before the coronavirus pandemic began.
The labor force also increased from 52,625 in August to 52,909 the next month. But that number is down by 2,541 from September 2019. More than 49,000 residents are employed in Carroll, which a UWG economist said was a positive note.
“On the positive side, employment increased by 202 individuals, which brings the total number of employed individuals in Carroll County to 49,913,” said Hilde Patron Boenheim, the director of UWG’s Center for Business and Economic Research, in an email.
“This is still about 7% lower than it was one year ago [53,777] but it is much better than it was only six months ago, in April, when we only had 45,690 individuals employed and the unemployment rate was 12.7%,” Boenheim said. “Another positive movement is that the number of people available to work also went up. The labor force increased by 284 individuals between August and September.”
Initial unemployment insurance claims in Carroll decreased in September but are up 1,205% from September 2019. That was before COVID-19 left many residents across the country either unemployed or furloughed.
On Thursday, Labor Commissioner Butler said that while the state’s labor department saw “some negative metrics in certain regions and counties,” most of the areas across Georgia saw increases in jobs, employed residents and the labor force.
He also said he would like to put more focus on the state labor department’s Employ Georgia website to get more residents working amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We really need to push the tens of thousands of jobs that we have on our online job listing page, EmployGeorgia.com,” Butler said in a release. “The more we fill these jobs, the more our state can regulate and show positive numbers throughout all regions and counties.”
Employ Georgia is the state Department of Labor’s online job listing service, which showed 806 active job postings in Carroll County last month.
Butler will be a guest speaker at the 24th Annual Economic Forecast Breakfast next week, which is hosted by University of West Georgia’s Center for Business and Economic Research. The event will be held on Tuesday at 8 a.m. on Zoom and Facebook Live.
Richards College of Business Economic Chair Dr. Joey Smith and Commonweath Financial Network Chief Information Officer Brad McMillan will also be in attendance.
Anyone who wants to attend can register with Richards College of Business Departmental Assistant Donna Joyner by emailing djoyner@westga.edu or calling 678-839-4770.
Meanwhile, Butler announced on Thursday the labor force in the Three Rivers region, which includes Carroll County, also increased in September.
The Three Rivers region is a 10-county area that includes the west central Georgia area counties of Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson.
The unemployment rate in this region increased by 0.2 percentage points to 6%. However, that is double the unemployment rate of 3% in September 2019.
At the end of September, more than 226,000 residents were employed in this region, and this number increased by 660 last month. That number is down 16,045 compared to the same time last year.
The Employ Georgia website had 3,247 active job postings in the Three Rivers region in September, according to the Department of Labor.
Statewide, the unemployment rate has declined since the height of the pandemic in April, according to data from the state Department of Labor. However, the rate crept back up slightly from 5.7% in August to 6.4% in September.
In the Atlanta Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Carroll, Douglas and Haralson counties, 2.7 million residents were employed in September, according to data from the Department of Labor. That statistic has been climbing since April, when 2.5 million residents were employed in this region.
Earlier this month, Gov. Brian Kemp said he would commit up to $1.5 billion in federal pandemic relief money to shore up the fund that pays unemployment benefits.
This announcement came six months after the coronavirus rocked the state’s economy, tossing millions of people out of work and sending the state’s unemployment rate skyrocketing to 12.6% in April.
This week, the governor formed the Rural Strike Team, an initiative he announced in September 2019 to improve the economy in rural parts of the state. Tift County Development Authority President and CEO Brian Marlowe will lead this team, according to a release from the governor’s office.
