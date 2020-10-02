As the population of Carroll County grows, so does the problem of what to do with their trash and waste. That's why county officials are planning the next 10 years of solid waste management.
Carroll Tomorrow officials have been working on updating a 60-page plan since April 2018, which includes information on a range of topics — from the area’s population projections to waste disposal management.
The plan is updated every 10 years and was reviewed by the economic development organization last month.
The Times-Georgian obtained a copy of the draft after it was introduced during Thursday’s county commission work session meeting by Public Works Director Charles Pope, and UWG Director of Community Engagement Donna Lackey.
Carroll County and her cities have been planning solid waste management since 1993. Since then, the county has “made significant strides in waste reduction.” For example, in 2006, it is reckoned that each person disposed of 8.97 pounds of trash per day. That decreased to 7.03 pounds in 2017.
Keep Carroll Beautiful, a nonprofit organization that has been operating in Carroll since 2005, has worked toward educating residents about recycling and other environmental initiatives.
An update to the plan incorporates the Georgia General Assembly's removal of requirements that solid waste plans receive regional or state review, Lackey told the county commission on Thursday.
By 2030, the county’s population is projected to hit 146,497 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This year, the number of residents living in Carroll is anticipated to exceed 127,000 compared to the 87,268 residents in 2000.
Carrollton is expected to have 32,430 residents by 2030 compared to the 19,843 in 2000. Meanwhile, Villa Rica is expected to have 19,200 residents during this decade. That is compared to 4,234 residents in 2000.
“From 1990 through 2010, Carroll County’s population grew by 54.9%, which surpassed the state’s population growth rates of 49.5%,” the document says. “As a whole, the county’s growth rate slowed due to the recession between 2010 and 2017, thus allowing government service provision to better maintain and prepare for growth opportunities.”
Anticipated growth from 2017-2030 will be steady at a rate of 1.47% per year, Carroll Tomorrow officials wrote in the plan.
Because the county’s population is expected to grow during the next decade, officials are predicting the amount of solid waste – such as carpet, lumber, and furniture – will also climb. For example, residential trash will increase 35.4%, from 25,762-34,872 tons between 2020 and 2030.
“Carroll County’s primary changes in disposal and collections occur based on the University of West Georgia session period in the City of Carrollton,” the plan says. “With over 13,000 students, the university’s waste collection volume will increase dramatically from August to May annually. This impact will have a direct influence on the collection and hauling volumes from the City of Carrollton to the transfer station.”
Commercial or business waste is expected to increase from 38,842 to 51,240 tons, an increase of 31.9% over the next 10 years.
Other seasonal changes in collections occur with agricultural and land clearing, impacting brush and yard waste volumes. Construction waste also sees a seasonal increase, though officials say this will be “relatively insignificant” to the transfer station operations because this type of waste is removed by commercial haulers outside the county.
There are 14 different solid waste collection and disposal companies serving the cities of Carroll County, but the plan says it is “difficult to properly analyze” the volume of waste being affected by these independent contractors.
Carroll County maintains and operates a network of 10 convenience centers for residents to recycle and dispose of waste, depending on the transfer station’s requirements. However, there are “numerous” factors, including population sizes and costs, that limit the amount of solid waste disposal sites, according to the document.
There is no landfill in Carroll County, but there are three in neighboring Coweta, Haralson, and Douglas counties. Within 50 miles of the county, there are seven other landfills in Floyd, Polk, and Troup.
While it is anticipated that any of the jurisdictions taking part in the plan will see a solid waste disposal facility located locally, certain locations may be more suitable.
