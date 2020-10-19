Georgia’s high schools and its athletes, especially those within Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative’s service territory, are bright examples of respectable behaviors both on and off the field.
That is one of just a few reasons why Carroll EMC proudly acknowledges the winners of the 2019-2020 Georgia High School Association Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Awards: Central High School and Heard County High School.
“The young people of our community are the future and one of our greatest investments,” says Taylor Key, Community Relations Specialist for Carroll EMC. “Having high school athletics serve as a vehicle for our student-athletes to both learn how to handle the challenges of life as well as be an example of winning and losing with class are just a couple of reasons we are proud to invest in high school sports and these incredible young adults.”
Carroll EMC, along with other EMCs in Georgia, have presented the Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award each year since 2006 to emphasize, encourage and reward positive behavior in athletics.
To be considered for recognition, students, athletes, coaches, spectators and anyone else associated with high school activities programs must display respect, fairness, honesty and responsibility before, during and after competition.
“Congratulations to all of the region winners of the GHSA Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award for 2019-2020,” says Dr. Robin Hines, GHSA Executive Director. “It is an honor for these member schools to be selected by their regions for this award. The characteristics of good sportsmanship are critical to the development of our young people as they transition into productive adults. The GHSA applauds our schools on this accomplishment and appreciates Georgia’s EMCs for their support of this outstanding recognition program.”
The schools honored with this award saw their representatives demonstrate a high-level of honorable behavior across all sports throughout the school year and among many different groups ranging from students, coaches, parents, spectators and officials. With the award serving as a compliment to anyone involved with the school’s athletic events, this is an award not just for the school but for the entire community.
Carroll EMC is a Member-owned cooperative providing electricity to approximately 50,000 homes and businesses. The co-op serves Members in Carroll, Haralson, Heard, Paulding, Polk, Floyd and Troup counties.
— Special to the Times-Georgian
