Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative Foundation has awarded 50 Impact Grants to charitable causes in the cooperative’s seven-county service area that totaled $115,000 in contribution funds.
The funds will be used toward a variety of local projects to serve, protect and improve the surrounding communities and their residents.
Since the first issuance of grants in 2002, more than $3.6 million has been given back to Carroll EMC communities. Health and human services, education and environment protection are a few of the areas that receive funding from the Foundation.
Included in this year’s funding were:
• 3C Humane Society, Inc.
• Action Ministries
• American Red Cross of Central Midwest Georgia
• Bremen Police Department
• Carroll County Child Advocacy Center
• Carroll County Court Appointed Special Advocates Inc.
• Carroll County Emergency Shelter, Inc.
• Carroll County Extension
• Carroll County Foster Parent Association
• Carroll County Outdoor Camp
• Carroll County Sheriff Camp
• Carroll County Toys for Tots
• Carroll County Training Center
• Carroll County Young Farmers
• Carrollton Center for the Arts
• Carrollton Empty Stocking Fund, Inc.
• Carrollton Kiwanis Foundation
• Casa Paulding
• Chattahoochee Riverkeeper
• City Station
• Community Family Violence Prevention Initiative
• Ferst Readers of Carroll County
• Ferst Readers, Inc.—Haralson County
• Ferst Readers, Inc.—Polk County
• GA Water and Soil Conservation
• Georgia SPOT Society
• Haralson County Seniors
• Haralson County Veterans Association, Inc.
• Heard County Sheriff Department
• Housing by ARC, Inc.
• Impact West GA
• Keep Carroll Beautiful, Inc
• Math Counts—GSPE
• Partners Advancing Student Success, Inc.
• Paulding County Sherriff’s Office
• Positive Response
• Prevent Blindness Georgia
• Recovery & Restoration Ministries
• Sewell Mill Inc.
• Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association Inc.—Atlanta Chapter
• Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum
• Tallapoosa East Baptist Church Helping Hands Community Outreach Ministry
• Temple Police Department
• The Blake House
• The West Georgia Autism Foundation
• THS Emergency Shelter, Inc.
• Truth in Nature Inc.
• Villa Rica Police Department
• West Georgia Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society
• West Georgia Habitat for Humanity, Inc.
Impact Grants are made available to organizations through Member participation in Carroll EMC’s Operation Round Up program. Members are given the opportunity to contribute by rounding their electric bill to the nearest whole dollar.
These funds are separate from company profits and are only accessible to the Foundation Board of Trustees who award the donations to eligible partners.
Due to unforeseen circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, the Foundation Board carefully reviewed applications with expert health and government guidance in mind. Additionally, the annual Foundation Reception will not be held this year.
“During this time of uncertainty, it is so encouraging to see people looking beyond their own needs,” said Taylor Key, Community Relations Clerk for Carroll EMC. “We have a Membership that is so giving, and we are honored to place those offerings back into our communities. Year after year, I am humbled by the compassion and generosity of those I call neighbors.”
Impact Grants are only made possible through Member involvement. To sign up for Operation Round Up or to view the complete list of Impact Grant recipients, visit carrollemc.com.
