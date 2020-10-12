Early voting for the Nov. 3 election has begun in Carroll and Douglas counties, and on Monday there were long lines of voters waiting outside the county elections office in Carrollton.
The upcoming election has residents across the state electing two U.S. senators and new state lawmakers in both the House and Senate — as well as the next president.
Much is at stake, with polls showing close races in the state for the president and the two U.S. Senate seats. Several other state legislative races are considered competitive. Election experts have deemed the state to be a battleground next month in the presidential election.
Both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats are on the ballot, with Sen. David Perdue up for re-election at the end of his first six-year term and Sen. Kelly Loeffler seeking her first full term. Loeffler was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp after former Sen. Johnny Isakson retired in December.
And then there’s the coronavirus pandemic, which is changing how residents are choosing to vote, submitting absentee ballots rather than voting in person at a polling place.
In Carroll County, voters will decide the House Districts 18 and 69 seats in addition to the state Senate District 30, and also the Third Congressional District for the U.S. House of Representatives.
Sen. Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, is seeking re-election in the Senate District 30 race, but he faces a Democratic challenger in clinical researcher Montenia Edwards. This district includes Carroll, Douglas and Paulding counties.
Meanwhile, Rep. Randy Nix is seeking re-election in state House District 69 but faces a Democratic challenger, Carrollton courier Herbert Giles. This district includes southern Carroll, Heard and Troup counties.
Bremen attorney Tyler Paul Smith and Pat Rhudy, the chair of the Carroll County Democrats, will square off in the House District 18 race. This district includes Carroll and Haralson counties.
Registered voters can cast their ballots at any of the early voting sites across the two counties, but they can only vote at their assigned precinct on Nov. 3. Those who vote in the next three weeks are also not allowed to cast their ballots twice.
There are also two proposed state constitutional amendments and one statewide referendum on the ballot. The questions deal with how government fees and taxes should be used, whether residents can sue to overturn unconstitutional laws without permission from the government, and whether property tax breaks can be given to certain charities.
Meanwhile, those who do not feel comfortable venturing to a polling place amid the coronavirus pandemic can cast an absentee ballot.
There is still time for residents to request and return an absentee ballot by mail or at a county dropbox. Residents must be registered to vote by mail, and the deadline to register passed on Oct. 5. Unlike in previous years, voters do not need to provide a reason for requesting an absentee ballot.
To vote by absentee ballot, an application must be filled out, signed, and submitted online, by mail or in person. These ballots may be requested before Oct. 30, the last Friday before Election Day.
The absentee ballot application can be found on the Georgia secretary of state’s website. After the county elections office reviews the application, the ballot will be mailed to either the postal or email address noted on the application.
Once a request for an absentee ballot has been made, residents can track their ballot using a new online system known as BallotTrax, georgia.ballot trax.net/voter, which was introduced last month by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
In Carroll County, voters can cast their ballots early at three locations this month.
This includes the Bonner Recreation Center, 118 S. White St., and county elections office, 423 College St., which will be open from Oct. 12-23, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents can also vote at the elections office on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
These locations will also be open on Oct. 26-30, but the elections office will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. while the Bonner gym will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Powell Park Recreation Center in Villa Rica, 524 Leslie Drive, will be open Oct. 26-30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There are eight early voting locations in Douglas that will be open for county voters through Oct. 30, including seven in Douglasville and one in Lithia Springs.
In neighboring Douglas County, voters will decide the Senate District 30, House District 66, and House District 67 seats in addition to some county races.
In the House District 66 race, voters will choose either incumbent Democratic Rep. Kimberly Alexander or Lithia Springs pharmacist Jason Jones, the Republican candidate. In House District 67, residents will select either incumbent Rep. Micah Gravley or Democratic challenger Angela Mayfield.
From Oct. 12-30, the courthouse at 8700 Hospital Drive will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. From Oct. 19-30, the Boundary Water Aquatic Center, 5000 Highway 92, Dog River Library, 6100 Highway 5, Deer Lick Park, 2105 Mack Road, and the old courthouse, 6754 Church St., will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Woodie Fite Senior Center, 8750 Dorris Road, will be open Oct. 19-23 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voters can also cast their ballots on Saturday, Oct. 24 at the courthouse from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Oct. 30, the Church at Chapel Hill, 5357 Chapel Hill Road, and the Atlanta West Pentecostal Church, 2960 Skyview Drive, will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
