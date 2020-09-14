Renovations at the Carroll County Division of Family and Childrens Services building have been completed.
The renovations and expansion project began in March 2019 and was finished in three phases to allow for the continued use of the office during construction.
The facility, which is located next to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 165 Independence Drive, had not been renovated since 1989.
New improvements to the building include a larger lobby to accommodate customers, training rooms for state and regional training, two parent-child visitation rooms, a full bathroom, laundry room and increased security. More than 7,000 square feet was also added to the facility.
In 2017, the State Properties Commission approved a multi-year lease for the DFCS building, subject to the completion of an addition and renovations.
A resolution was then approved unanimously by the county in January 2019 to enter a 15-year lease-purchase contract with the Association County Commissioners of Georgia at an interest rate of 3.18%, with the last payment date scheduled for Feb. 1, 2035.
A ribbon cutting celebrating the completion was held on Sept. 9 with Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan and former Chairman Marty Smith in attendance. Smith was chairman when planning for the project began.
“I am thankful to be able to see this project through to the end and to stand here today to see how proud the staff members are of this new space,” Morgan said. “We are extremely fortunate in the west Georgia area to have such caring staff at the Department of Family and Children Services that work hard to ensure and protect the integrity of our children’s future.”
Libby Smith, the division’s director, said the new space will be able to provide more services to the families that are served by the department. There are 70 members on staff at the county’s office.
Diversified Construction renovated the building using an architectural design by Peacock Partnership, according to a release.
The local Division of Family and Children Services office and the state used Peacock Partnership for the project through the “Space Utilization Program for the Department of Human Resources Division of Family and Children Services” design.
