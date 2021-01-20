CareTrack, a Carrollton-based health organization, has launched a remote health care platform that is intended to keep physicians connected to continuously monitor Medicare patients. The organization is trying to achieve this through its Telecare platform.
According to company officials, the Telecare platform provides continuous out-of-office care coordination. This service particularly helps monitor elderly patients with chronic but stable conditions.
Through a Medicare patient’s existing EHR, or electronic health record, Caretrack develops a customized care plan and oversees remote monitoring while bringing together the different components of remote into one system.
"EHR isn't designed to support continuous care outside the physician's office," said Co-Founder & CEO of CareTrack Andrew Mills. "For that reason, we've heard through the years from physicians and medical practices managers their desire to have a platform that continuously monitors elderly patients who are chronically ill."
Telehealth has sprouted up as the COVID-19 pandemic has limited individuals’ abilities to visit a doctor in person, with remote healthcare acting as a solution when it can be used.
Locally, widespread telehealth solutions were introduced by Tanner Health System in April when it began offering “televisits” to screen for COVID-19 symptoms.
