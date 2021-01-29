Business incentivization program moves forward

Villa Rica officials are moving forward with a state program designed to help the town with creating new jobs and new investment downtown.
The city qualified for the Rural Zone Grant program in 2019. The program is meant to encourage entrepreneurs to establish new businesses through substantial tax credits. However, the coronavirus pandemic slowed the process of moving forward with implementing the plan.
But on Wednesday, business and civic leaders participated in a webinar sponsored by the state Department of Community Affairs, which helps sponsor the grants. The teleconference gave city merchants and business owners more insight into what the city is intending to accomplish through the plan.
The in-depth discussion on the program was shared with Main Street Manager Janet Chumley, and the recording itself is available on the YouTube channel for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
As the name implies, the Rural Zone Grant program is designed only for cities and counties considered rural or with a population of fewer than 15,000. Villa Rica, one of the fastest-growing cities in the state, may not seem to qualify since its current population is about 16,000.
But in 2019, when the city applied for the program, Villa Rica was about 100 people shy of the population limit, making that year the last year in which the city could apply. The application was successful.
The Rural Zone Grant program is authorized under the Revitalizing Underdeveloped Rural Areas Legislation, or R.U.R.A.L. The program designates 10 Rural Zones each year, wherein job creation and investment opportunities can earn tax credits for businesses that create jobs or for those who buy and rehabilitate structures that can house new job-creating businesses.
The program also comes with assistance from the state Department of Community Affairs to ensure the city staff successfully implements the program. In November 2019, the city held a community meeting to introduce the concept to business leaders.
In its application, city officials had to designate a zone in which development was desired. The area selected is essentially the entire downtown area, including the historic district north of the Norfolk Southern Railway tracks.
The program is designed to spur development in the area by offering three different types of job credits. For example, suppose an entrepreneur is interested in opening up a shop on the first floor of a two-story building downtown. The shop would have one full-time employee and four part-time workers.
The program offers a $2,000 job tax credit for every 80-hour equivalent job. In the example, the four part-time workers are the equivalent of two 80-hour employees. With the full-time employee, that means the shop owner gets $6,000 deducted from income tax each year. Over the five years the city will be under the program, that’s $30,000 in tax breaks.
The program might also benefit the owner of the two-story building in which the shop is located, because of an investment tax credit. The investment tax credit is equivalent to 25% of the purchase price. If the building cost $400,000, that’s $100,000 off the owner’s income tax.
If the owner wants to renovate the upper floor of the building, then he or she can earn a rehabilitation tax credit of 30% of the labor and materials, up to $150,000.
